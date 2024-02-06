Work is good

Labor Day has come and gone, but memories of it still linger in my mind. We were sitting at the picnic table on Labor Day and Marge commented that here we were working pretty much all day and others were taking the day off. So eventually we got to talking about what we used to do as families on Labor Day when growing up, and we couldn't remember. Knowing Dad, we probably went fishing. Might have gone to Three Corners, down to the dam or maybe up to Sand Pudding. But we probably went to some lake somewhere.

Where we grew up on ranches in Nebraska, there was still work to do. Some things had to be done regardless of what day it was. We had milk cows, so they had to be milked, the milk separated into cream and skim milk. And then the hogs had to be slopped. Eggs had to be gathered and chickens fed. Might have to check the water for the cattle to make sure there was enough. These were chores that were daily even on special days like Labor Day or Christmas or whenever.

Many had to work this past Labor Day. Firemen or police or soldiers, and the list goes on. Really they don't have a choice. Some choose to work but not out of necessity. Some restaurants closed, but many were still open. Same with grocery stores. Many could have closed but chose to stay open. I liked how many shut their doors Saturday at noon and opened back up Tuesday morning. Kind of neat. Most of the stores that closed were Mom and Pop type stores. Small restaurants or hardware stores or coffee shops closed.

Kind of like stores or shops that choose to close on Sunday. Shouldn't be a big deal. In our area, we have grocery stores that are open 24/7 as well as eateries. Hardware stores are open from morning to late at night. Some gas stations are open virtually 24/7 as well. I believe we can all get by without a chicken sandwich on Sunday. Might be a good day to do some home cooking or grilling.

I don't think work hurt anyone, but I do believe lack of work ruins some. I grew up working and so did Marge. We didn't have a choice nor did we want to just lie around. I pumped gas at a full-service gas station as well as worked for a local farmer while attending college and taking a bunch of hours each semester. I remember taking four- and five-hour classes one semester and still working. Not easy, but it can be done.

Same with our boys. Even when Marge and I were in school, we worked. When we lived in Bartlesville, Marge and I worked at least 40 hours a week on top of going to school. Same in Wilmore, Kentucky. I worked 26 hours every weekend on the horse farm plus construction-type work during the week. Marge worked at McDonald's for a while and then secretarial work at a big church. But in addition we cleaned Stonewall Wesleyan Church weekly and a local bank daily. Our boys helped do the cleaning. I don't know that our working influenced our boys' work ethic, but I have suspicion that it did.