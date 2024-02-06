Words mean something

Several weeks ago, I was listening to the song service in Church kind of singing along when one word struck me or got my attention. We were singing about the Holy Spirit having "power". I hadn't thought about that being an attribute of the Holy Spirit, so later that afternoon I began a search for the attributes of the Holy Spirit. It was an interesting search, especially when I ended up in Isaiah 11. But about the same time one of the ministers I follow and enjoy on Facebook mentioned he liked to learn new words on a daily basis. The two words he mentioned were "pullulated" and "brobdingnagian". He defined both words, and my mind was wondering what was he going to do with these two now that he knew them? I don't have a clue. I might have learned them one day and forgot them by the next day.
But what stood out to me was that "words" have very distinct meanings within a particular culture. Marge and I met and got to know a gentleman the other day and one of the phrases he used was "Okie dokie". I don't believe I've heard this phrase since leaving Nebraska and cattle country decades ago. I have no idea where he adopted this phrase. I'm curious!
Words are powerful in that they can build one up or tear one down. Words of criticism and ridicule can destroy one's confidence and self esteem, while words of praise and honor can help one's confidence and self esteem to grow. Its like words have a power unto themselves, being more than just the letters that make up the word.
I really enjoy a "good" cup of coffee as do many of my friends. But honestly "a good cup of coffee" covers a lot of territory. Some would say coffee made from Folgers, while others would say the coffee that was on sale the other day. Some would say coffee so weak one can see the bottom of the cup, while others would say coffee so strong it'll hold a spoon upright. I could describe how I make my coffee, how it tastes and even how it smells, but maybe it would be easier to just let you taste it. Some things we can actually physically experience. Some we can't.
Words can be used to describe something so vividly that you can almost imagine you are there. Words can paint the picture, words can describe the sound, words can describe the taste, and words can describe how it feels. Words that are spoken or words that are written. I find it amazing how some authors can almost make it seem like you are right there. I may never visit the outback country in Alaska, but I can read about it. Or I may never experience what it's like to dive under the northern ice pack in a submarine, but I can read about it. You may never live in the Sandhills of Nebraska and wake up some morning way before dawn, saddle a horse and work cattle, but maybe I can kind of paint this picture for you.
Our society today is so visually oriented we rely on videos or films or even cartoon-like shows to experience a distant land or an event or even an experience. But for me it seems like our minds are along for the ride, but our minds are not actively engaged.
When I was little, I read about Tarzan swinging though the jungles facing challenges of all kinds with his animal friends. As I read the words of Edgar Rice Burroughs, I was there. Or as I read about an outlaw named Nevada as he leaned on a hoe in a patch of corn in Robber's Roost I was there. Zane Grey took me there.
Marge spent hours reading to our boys from birth on. Spend time reading to your kids or grandkids. Present an example by reading around your kids or grandkids. Give gifts such as books or magazines that will stretch the imagination. Rewards or incentives when time is spent reading.
My goal for 2024: Read the Bible.