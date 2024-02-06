Words mean something

Several weeks ago, I was listening to the song service in Church kind of singing along when one word struck me or got my attention. We were singing about the Holy Spirit having "power". I hadn't thought about that being an attribute of the Holy Spirit, so later that afternoon I began a search for the attributes of the Holy Spirit. It was an interesting search, especially when I ended up in Isaiah 11. But about the same time one of the ministers I follow and enjoy on Facebook mentioned he liked to learn new words on a daily basis. The two words he mentioned were "pullulated" and "brobdingnagian". He defined both words, and my mind was wondering what was he going to do with these two now that he knew them? I don't have a clue. I might have learned them one day and forgot them by the next day.

But what stood out to me was that "words" have very distinct meanings within a particular culture. Marge and I met and got to know a gentleman the other day and one of the phrases he used was "Okie dokie". I don't believe I've heard this phrase since leaving Nebraska and cattle country decades ago. I have no idea where he adopted this phrase. I'm curious!

Words are powerful in that they can build one up or tear one down. Words of criticism and ridicule can destroy one's confidence and self esteem, while words of praise and honor can help one's confidence and self esteem to grow. Its like words have a power unto themselves, being more than just the letters that make up the word.

I really enjoy a "good" cup of coffee as do many of my friends. But honestly "a good cup of coffee" covers a lot of territory. Some would say coffee made from Folgers, while others would say the coffee that was on sale the other day. Some would say coffee so weak one can see the bottom of the cup, while others would say coffee so strong it'll hold a spoon upright. I could describe how I make my coffee, how it tastes and even how it smells, but maybe it would be easier to just let you taste it. Some things we can actually physically experience. Some we can't.