Women Helping Women, library returns, and 9/11

Women are helping women in the aptly named "Women Helping Women" online fundraiser to benefit the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.

For each of the next 10 weeks, donors can buy a chance to win a prize, drawn and announced each Friday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Each prize is donated by a female entrepreneur or woman-owned business.

Deb Maevers, owner of Pastimes Antiques in downtown Cape Girardeau and Safe House board member, also organizes VintageNOW, an annual fashion show with a purpose.

This fall would have been the 11th show, Maevers said, but that's been postponed until Oct. 9, 2021, due to COVID-19.

It's a major event and one of the biggest fundraisers for the Safe House, Maevers said, and proceeds are factored into the Safe House's budget, so it wasn't an option to just not have any fundraising this fall.

"Several projects are in the works, and this is the first one coming to fruition," Maevers said.

For every $10 donation received from the Facebook posts, shared on the Facebook pages for the Safe House and for VintageNOW, the donor will be entered into a drawing to receive a product or service from that week's business or individual.

First up is artist and designer Elysia King, offering a 16x20 painting of the winner's choice. Examples of her work are on the VintageNOW Facebook page.

Safe House executive director Jessica Hill said the community response was "immediate and really generous," and each week is booked. Future participants include Cape Girardeau businesses Blackbird Monogram and Gift, Becking Clinic, Aesthete Lifestyle Boutique, eDen Spa and Salon and Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse.

"I think it's great for our clients to see that members of our community care about them and support them and want to help bridge the gap here this year while the show is postponed," Hill said. "I think it sends a great message to our clients."

"These women need help and just because we're not able to do the show this year, the need is still there," Maevers said.

Maevers noted that national statistics indicate that as many as 1 in 3 women are affected personally by domestic violence, though she thinks the number is likely much higher.

"If you have three or four women standing in line at the bank, guess what, one of them is going through or has experienced domestic violence -- or her sister, mother, daughter has," Maevers said.

Maevers said so many of the VintageNOW models have told her privately that they are walking strong for the women affected by domestic violence, not just the shelter's clients, but themselves.

"They're taking their power back," Maevers said.

And with "Women Helping Women," funds can go toward helping women start their lives over after escaping a domestic abuse situation, Maevers said.

"Knowing women are helping each other is, I think, what is making this successful," Maevers said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, this week's fundraiser had garnered more than $300 in donations. Winner will be announced Friday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live.

More info: Facebook @semosafehouse or @vintageNOWfashionshow