Women Helping Women, library returns, and 9/11

Women are helping women in the aptly named "Women Helping Women" online fundraiser to benefit the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.
For each of the next 10 weeks, donors can buy a chance to win a prize, drawn and announced each Friday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live.
Each prize is donated by a female entrepreneur or woman-owned business.
Deb Maevers, owner of Pastimes Antiques in downtown Cape Girardeau and Safe House board member, also organizes VintageNOW, an annual fashion show with a purpose.
This fall would have been the 11th show, Maevers said, but that's been postponed until Oct. 9, 2021, due to COVID-19.
It's a major event and one of the biggest fundraisers for the Safe House, Maevers said, and proceeds are factored into the Safe House's budget, so it wasn't an option to just not have any fundraising this fall.
"Several projects are in the works, and this is the first one coming to fruition," Maevers said.
For every $10 donation received from the Facebook posts, shared on the Facebook pages for the Safe House and for VintageNOW, the donor will be entered into a drawing to receive a product or service from that week's business or individual.
First up is artist and designer Elysia King, offering a 16x20 painting of the winner's choice. Examples of her work are on the VintageNOW Facebook page.
Safe House executive director Jessica Hill said the community response was "immediate and really generous," and each week is booked. Future participants include Cape Girardeau businesses Blackbird Monogram and Gift, Becking Clinic, Aesthete Lifestyle Boutique, eDen Spa and Salon and Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse.
"I think it's great for our clients to see that members of our community care about them and support them and want to help bridge the gap here this year while the show is postponed," Hill said. "I think it sends a great message to our clients."
"These women need help and just because we're not able to do the show this year, the need is still there," Maevers said.
Maevers noted that national statistics indicate that as many as 1 in 3 women are affected personally by domestic violence, though she thinks the number is likely much higher.
"If you have three or four women standing in line at the bank, guess what, one of them is going through or has experienced domestic violence -- or her sister, mother, daughter has," Maevers said.
Maevers said so many of the VintageNOW models have told her privately that they are walking strong for the women affected by domestic violence, not just the shelter's clients, but themselves.
"They're taking their power back," Maevers said.
And with "Women Helping Women," funds can go toward helping women start their lives over after escaping a domestic abuse situation, Maevers said.
"Knowing women are helping each other is, I think, what is making this successful," Maevers said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, this week's fundraiser had garnered more than $300 in donations. Winner will be announced Friday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live.
More info: Facebook @semosafehouse or @vintageNOWfashionshow
The Cape Girardeau Public Library reopened for browsing on Wednesday.
According to a news release, patrons may select their own books, DVDs or CDs by browsing the library's shelves, or they may continue to utilize the drive-thru window to pick up items placed on hold.
Sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the building; a modified, socially-distanced computer lab has been set up; and returned items are being quarantined before being returned to library shelves.
The library will limit the number of people allowed into the building at one time, and browsing time will be limited. Masks must be worn by both staff and patrons while inside the building.
Passport services, notary services, study rooms, and meeting rooms are not available at this time, and library programming will continue to be offered virtually until it is safe to offer in-person classes and events once again, the release stated.
A new video series is coming, courtesy of the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society. Director Carla Jordan posted an introductory video to the County History Center's Facebook page this week, outlining plans for Green Chair Chats. The series will feature stories, artifacts and manuscripts of the Cape Girardeau County History Center and Research Annex.
The first video features an interview with Mary Jo Shelton of the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society, on the correspondence and photography of Joe Hauptmann, Jordan said. It's set to premiere next week and will be posted to the Center's Facebook page.
Also this week, Jordan thanked rustmedia's James Baughn, who posts "This Day in Cape County History" on the History Center's Facebook page. In addition to serving as the Southeast Missourian's webmaster, Baughn is also vice president of the Historical Society and is promotions chair. The posts serve as a great reminder of the region's rich history.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center gallery will host a photography exhibit, "Mushrooms and Slime Molds of the Ozarks," by Mark Bower. Bower's photographs have won multiple awards at the North American Mycological Association's annual photography contest. This exhibit will feature some of the more interesting examples of the many mushrooms and slime molds found in the Ozarks.
Visit: 2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau
Info: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218, capenc@mdc.mo.gov
Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will host "The Wolves," a production following a girls' indoor soccer team in a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.
Contains adult content and language.
Due to COVID-19, the play will be held as an online streaming event, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 through 19, and Sept. 25 and 26, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Sept. 20.
Tickets: River Campus Box Office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, (573) 651-2265, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39511
On Friday, Wreaths Across America calls for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m., in memory of lives lost in attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America. Use hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.
More info: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
