Woman with Sikeston ties finds her way in country music world

SIKESTON -- This Rose appears to have no thorns. Maryland native and country/pop musician Maggie Rose recently released her single, "Body on Fire," and her stock in trade as a musician continues to soar.
This beautiful and talented darling of country music -- who is married to Sikeston native Austin Marshall -- is living the dream.
Rose was named one of CMT's Next Women of Country 2017 and has been busy this summer with the release of her new EP "Dreams > Dollars," which she has been promoting by touring with acts such as Kip Moore, Hunter Hayes and Martina McBride.
Just two weeks ago, she played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 45th time.
Later this month, Rose is scheduled to open for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on their famous Soul2Soul world tour.
Rose has also on numerous occasions shared the stage with her friends and fellow Marylanders, The Brothers Osborne, who headlined the concert for the evening of Aug. 9 at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
Her success in music is no surprise to her family. Rose literally sang before she could talk.
In high school, Rose performed with a Bruce Springsteen cover band and her passion for music flourished when she introduced her original music to a live audience.
Rose enrolled in Clemson University's Music Program as a vocal-performance major but during her sophomore year was offered an opportunity with Universal Records.
Rose found her courage equaled her talent.
She made a tough decision, and with her family's support, Rose left Clemson University to chase her dream in Nashville.
"It wasn't an easy decision for me," Rose said. "I valued my education and missed the friends I'd made at Clemson. But thankfully, my parents backed me every step of the way. I wouldn't have come this far without their love and support."
Only 19 years old, Rose arrived in Nashville.
"I wanted to soak up the artistry that surrounded me," Rose said. "I wrote and co-wrote constantly in order to hone my songwriting skills. Of course, I was scared and lonely in a strange new town -- after all, I was only 19 and on my own. But I was determined to find my own voice and personal style. It was an intense process. ... It still is."
Influenced by an eclectic blend of artists from Frank Sinatra to Bonnie Raitt, this renaissance lady has combined colorful storytelling and country music lyrics into her own style.
Rose's style resonates with the public, and her fan base is exploding because of that.
In June 2016, Rose married Marshall, who is an artist manager and director of artist development at Starstruck Entertainment.
Marshall is the son of Beth and Mike Marshall of Sikeston.
In addition to Rose, Starstruck manages Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, to name just a few.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.