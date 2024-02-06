Woman with Sikeston ties finds her way in country music world

SIKESTON -- This Rose appears to have no thorns. Maryland native and country/pop musician Maggie Rose recently released her single, "Body on Fire," and her stock in trade as a musician continues to soar.

This beautiful and talented darling of country music -- who is married to Sikeston native Austin Marshall -- is living the dream.

Rose was named one of CMT's Next Women of Country 2017 and has been busy this summer with the release of her new EP "Dreams > Dollars," which she has been promoting by touring with acts such as Kip Moore, Hunter Hayes and Martina McBride.

Just two weeks ago, she played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 45th time.

Later this month, Rose is scheduled to open for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on their famous Soul2Soul world tour.

Rose has also on numerous occasions shared the stage with her friends and fellow Marylanders, The Brothers Osborne, who headlined the concert for the evening of Aug. 9 at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Her success in music is no surprise to her family. Rose literally sang before she could talk.

In high school, Rose performed with a Bruce Springsteen cover band and her passion for music flourished when she introduced her original music to a live audience.

Rose enrolled in Clemson University's Music Program as a vocal-performance major but during her sophomore year was offered an opportunity with Universal Records.