With the weather warming up, it's time to plant tomatoes

By Rennie Phillips

On Tuesday, I checked the 10-day forecast, and the weather is looking good. It showed the low temperatures were to stay in the mid 40's or higher, so it looks like we have had our last frost here in Scott City.

I have been hesitant about putting out our big bunch of tomatoes, but I believe we will go ahead and plant tomatoes and peppers and cucumbers.

I have had a few tomatoes out for some time, but not that many. I like to put out a few for early tomatoes. If these end up frosting or freezing, I haven't lost a whole lot. But if by chance they make it, we will be eating early tomatoes.

Pretty darn awesome when you notice something red on your tomato plants, and it's in May! Once you find that first one that's turning, you begin checking in earnest.

Usually, there are several turning red. Those first few just taste awesome.

I usually cut or trim off the bottom few leaves or branches when I plant my tomatoes. And honestly, I'm not into planting the tomato deep. Some of the fungus we fight on our tomato plants comes from the soil.

I want to keep my leaves on the tomato off or away from the ground. So I may put some of the stem in the ground, but I make sure the leaves and branches are not close to the ground.

I'd also be careful with the snips you use. If you use snips, make sure they are clean. Every now and then, dip them in rubbing alcohol. Also, watch how much dirt you get on your hands and then on the tomato plant.

I wear rubber gloves, so I just put on a new pair now and then. If you aren't opposed to using a fungicide, I'd spray them with something like Daconil after transplanting.

Try to be as clean as you can when planting your tomatoes.

We start almost all the plants we transplant into our garden.

Once the new little plant pops out of the soil, I begin to water them with a 9-45-15 fertilizer that I order from Greenhouse Megastore. Then I also water in my tomatoes and all my plants as I transplant them with a fertilizer with a high middle number like Jack's Fertilizer, 9-45-15.

I may use this fertilizer a couple times, but no more than that.

I then start using a balanced fertilizer. When the vines start putting on fruit, I water them with calcium nitrate and 4-18-38, which is a special tomato fertilizer.

I've done this for a number of years, and it seems to work. The calcium nitrate adds nitrogen and calcium.

If you are planting your tomatoes into a nitrogen-rich soil, this may not work for you. Too much nitrogen and you will end up with tomato trees and almost no fruit.