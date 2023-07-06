All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 6, 2023

With fresh or frozen berries, this crumble tastes summery all year

Fresh, in-season berries always make the best crumble, but we always keep a bag of fruit in the freezer to have the taste of summer any time of year. Both options will taste great with this recipe from our book "Cook What You Have," which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals. It calls for frozen berries tossed and topped with a spiced crumble with oats and almonds, but an equal quantity of fresh mixed berries will be just as tasty, if not more so...

By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL ~ Associated Press
Mixed berry crumble with spiced oats and almonds is shown.
Mixed berry crumble with spiced oats and almonds is shown.Associated Press

Fresh, in-season berries always make the best crumble, but we always keep a bag of fruit in the freezer to have the taste of summer any time of year.

Both options will taste great with this recipe from our book "Cook What You Have," which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals. It calls for frozen berries tossed and topped with a spiced crumble with oats and almonds, but an equal quantity of fresh mixed berries will be just as tasty, if not more so.

Quick-cooking oats are best here; old-fashioned oats remain too firm and chewy. Serve warm or at room temperature, ideally with vanilla ice cream.

Mixed Berry Crumble with Spiced Oats and Almonds

Start to finish: 1 hour (20 minutes active)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Servings: 6 to 8

  • 1 cup quick-cooking OR instant oats
  • 1/2 cup packed light OR dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1-pound bag frozen mixed berries (about 4 cups), not thawed
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced almonds OR 1 cup slivered almonds
  • 1/4 teaspoon table salt
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, room temperature

Heat the oven to 350Â°F with a rack in the middle position. In a medium bowl, stir together the oats, sugar, cardamom and coriander, breaking up any lumps of sugar with your fingers.

Place the berries in a 9-inch pie plate. Add 1/4 cup of the oat mixture and toss until well combined; break up any large clumps of frozen berries.

Into the remaining oat mixture, stir the almonds and salt. Add the butter and, using a silicone spatula, work it in until well combined. Using your hands, form the mixture into rough bits and clumps no larger than about the size of an olive and scatter them evenly over the berries.

Bake until the edges are bubbling and the crumble is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy