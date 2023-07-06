With fresh or frozen berries, this crumble tastes summery all year

Fresh, in-season berries always make the best crumble, but we always keep a bag of fruit in the freezer to have the taste of summer any time of year.

Both options will taste great with this recipe from our book "Cook What You Have," which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals. It calls for frozen berries tossed and topped with a spiced crumble with oats and almonds, but an equal quantity of fresh mixed berries will be just as tasty, if not more so.

Quick-cooking oats are best here; old-fashioned oats remain too firm and chewy. Serve warm or at room temperature, ideally with vanilla ice cream.

Mixed Berry Crumble with Spiced Oats and Almonds

Start to finish: 1 hour (20 minutes active)