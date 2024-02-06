Developing your shape

In most cases, begin shaping your plant while it is young. You could, however, carve a shape out of an old overgrown yew -- much as you would out of wood or stone -- because yew grows so densely and sprouts so freely from old wood.

Or maybe a growing plant will suggest a form you could then develop. You might even juxtapose two plants or let one grow up through the other to create, for example, a pedestal on which sits a verdant animal.

In any case, topiary lends itself more to bold shapes than to intricate designs whose details are swallowed up between prunings. Site your topiary so that it receives good light on all sides for dense growth throughout.

Most young topiary plants that are still in their formative stage need nothing more than frequent shearing or clipping off of the ends of stems in order to encourage dense branching. Clipping individual stems is the preferred method for plants with large leaves because shearing would mangle individual leaves. Obviously, where a stem protrudes in the direction where you want growth, leave it.

Keeping in shape

Once a topiary is fully grown and shaped, it needs pruning at least once a year, two or three times a year in some cases. Where a plant needs only once-a-year pruning and is reliably cold-hardy, prune just after midsummer. By then, the spring flush of growth has ceased, and there is less chance pruning will stimulate regrowth before the following spring.

Cut freehand, or use a guide to make sure your topiary is not gradually changing shape over the years. A guide is also useful when you have more than one matching topiary. If you cut freehand, step back frequently to check and admire your work.

What is to be done with a neglected topiary? Severe cuts may be needed to stimulate growth within the plant. Repair a leafless hole by widening it, cutting old wood around the hole back to healthy wood. If severe cuts are needed, renovation is possible only if the plant is one capable of sprouting from old, perhaps leafless, wood. Otherwise, start again with a new plant.