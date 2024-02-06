Wise sayings or advice

Down through the years, I've heard some wise sayings and advice from a lot of folks. Most of this came from old timers who have been around the block a time or two. Now and then a young whipper snapper will come up with sound advice or a wise statement, but it's the old timers who I tend to listen to. Growing up, the old timers would say he's still wet behind the ear to designate a young person without experience. Here are a few of the sayings I've come across from my years on this earth.

Don't buy a horse that's saddled and sweaty and tied to the fence when you get there to look him over or try him out before you buy him. The horse might be hard to catch so he's already tied up. The horse might be hard to saddle so he's already saddled. He's sweaty so he just might tend to buck before he's warmed up. Let's leave him loose in the corral and let me catch him and saddle him and let me get the kinks out.

Or be wary of a warm car that's sitting there idling when you show up. It might be hard to start or even knock a little when first started. Check the tires and see if one of the front tires is low. A low front tire tends to tighten up loose steering. What do you smell when you open the door? Dryer sheets give the interior a good smell, but it covers up a lot. Check the oil.

Money is easy to spend especially if it's someone else's money. Darn true.

There are a lot of people who really like to spend money. As a matter of fact, even I do. I've always wanted state of the art fish finders on my boat. That is until I found out how much they cost. Boy, they are expensive. I think where I have to pay for them, I'll just fish by trial and error. If I catch them, there were fish there and, if I don't, I was fishing in the wrong spot. Be wary of those who want to spend your money or entice you into spending.

For pity sake, don't believe everything you read. We ordered some insulated boots off of Facebook, and they were a good buy. Too good. They got our money, and we never got the boots. Every year I get catalogs from a dozen to two dozen gardening books. Each one has their own varieties of plants. I've bought seed from some companies, and the tomatoes I grew didn't resemble what was described. They must have sent me the wrong seed. Be wary of what's printed as the gospel truth. And don't believe everything you hear. There are some people who can look you in the eye and lie like the rug by the front door. And, honestly, if the preacher on Sunday morning says such and such as yourself, does it jibe with the Bible? If it doesn't, call him on it!

I roast my own coffee beans, and I've bought from the same company for more than 20 years with one exception. That exception wasn't what was described, and I wasn't impressed. I tried some coffee beans given me a month ago or so. They were old and stale. The beans were roasted so all I had to do was grind them and brew some coffee. The ground coffee was stale and old, and the brewed coffee was pathetic. I dumped it. Just because it says on the can or the bag it's fresh, check it out. It might have been fresh months ago. I trust a reliable source. Be faithful to a long-time established business.