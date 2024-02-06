Wisdom or foolishness

Are you starting to question everything you have believed all your life? Is your faith and values being shaken by current events? Have you become cynical in your approach to life, questioning like Pilot in the Bible, "What is truth?" Who is wise and who is foolish?

Romans 1:22 says, "Claiming to be wise, they became fools." You can read the first chapter of Romans chapter to understand this verse in its biblical context. Did you know a pastor can get into legal trouble for reading passages like this while preaching in Canada? Did you ever think we would see a time where it was illegal to quote the Bible in the western world?

I was disappointed when the current Supreme Court nominee refused to define the term "woman." Maybe she was fearful to answer in a way that would cause her to get canceled? Are you becoming fearful to describe a person by gender? Whose idea is gender? Is it merely a social construct?

I was watching Allie Beth Stuckey on YouTube recently. She is a conservative Christian communicator. She was explaining her views on sexuality and marriage, and her outline is compelling and solid. She cites five reasons she believes in biblical marriage.

First, she says marriage between opposite genders is "rooted in Scripture." Genesis 1:27, "So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them." Gender is God's idea.

Second, it is "reiterated throughout Scripture." Exodus 20:12, "Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is Giving you." And in Ephesians 6:2 we read, "Honor your father and mother" (this is the first commandment with a promise)." Ideally, children are to have a mother and a father.