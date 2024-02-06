Wisdom or foolishness

Are you starting to question everything you have believed all your life? Is your faith and values being shaken by current events? Have you become cynical in your approach to life, questioning like Pilot in the Bible, "What is truth?" Who is wise and who is foolish?
Romans 1:22 says, "Claiming to be wise, they became fools." You can read the first chapter of Romans chapter to understand this verse in its biblical context. Did you know a pastor can get into legal trouble for reading passages like this while preaching in Canada? Did you ever think we would see a time where it was illegal to quote the Bible in the western world?
I was disappointed when the current Supreme Court nominee refused to define the term "woman." Maybe she was fearful to answer in a way that would cause her to get canceled? Are you becoming fearful to describe a person by gender? Whose idea is gender? Is it merely a social construct?
I was watching Allie Beth Stuckey on YouTube recently. She is a conservative Christian communicator. She was explaining her views on sexuality and marriage, and her outline is compelling and solid. She cites five reasons she believes in biblical marriage.
First, she says marriage between opposite genders is "rooted in Scripture." Genesis 1:27, "So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them." Gender is God's idea.
Second, it is "reiterated throughout Scripture." Exodus 20:12, "Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is Giving you." And in Ephesians 6:2 we read, "Honor your father and mother" (this is the first commandment with a promise)." Ideally, children are to have a mother and a father.
It is a scientific fact that it takes a male and a female to produce a child. Yet I have had debates with some young people who are under the impression that two men or two women can produce a child independently of the opposite gender. As far as I know, it still takes a sperm and an egg for humans to reproduce.
Third, it is "repeated by Jesus." He said, "Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and he said, 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh'?" Matthew 19:4-5. Those who argue that Jesus did not define marriage reveal that they are unfamiliar with this biblical text.
Fourth, biblical marriage is "representative of Christ and the Church." We see a passage describing the roles of husband and wife in Ephesians 5:22-33. The connection between marriage and Christ and the Church is found in verses 31-31, "Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. This mystery is profound, and I am saying that it refers to Christ and the church."
Fifth, this idea of biblical marriage is "reflective of the gospel." The Bible begins with Adam and Eve, and it ends with Christ and his bride, the Church. Through faith in Jesus, forgiveness of our sins and the gift of eternal life are available. Anyone can become part of the family of God.
When a man marries a woman, there is then a connection between her family and his family. Through the birth of a child, her bloodline and his bloodline are connected biologically. We understand this as the nuclear family -- mother, father, children.
In 1 Corinthians 1:18-30, we read that the foolishness of the cross confounds the wisdom of those who are wise in their own eyes. Also, the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, Proverbs 9:10. And the fool has said in his heart, "There is no God." Psalm 14:1.
There is a clear contrast between the wise and the foolish in Scripture. Pray and read the Bible when you feel confused. May God give you wisdom. God's truth never changes.
