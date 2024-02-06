Wisdom from a cow

I love cows. We have some on our farm, and I love walking through our fields talking to them. Sometimes, I stop and stretch out my hand to one of them. I hope she lets me make contact with her so I can show her my admiration for all she does through a touch on her nose or side. She looks at me with curiosity in her eyes. She hesitantly approaches with cautious steps. Usually, she's really just not sure.

I tell her I'm not going to hurt her. That I think she is beautiful. That it's OK, she can trust me. I ask if she wants to touch my hand, while I wait there with it, outstretched. Most of the time the cow's answer is no, and the thing is, I am OK with that. When they walk away after some consideration out of fear of me or disinterest, it doesn't hurt my feelings or make me angry. I respect their autonomy and right to choose not to trust me. It almost makes me love them more, these big, beautiful creatures in their shyness and uncertainty.

It occurred to me the other day: in the same way that I am willing to wait for these cows to trust me and receive my love, Jesus is willing to wait for me.

Father Bill always told us to think about the person who loves you best. He said through knowing this person's love, we know that God loves us at least that much and more because God is the perfect lover. If you think about the person whom you love best and most selflessly, we know that God must love us at least as much, too.