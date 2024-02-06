All sections
FeaturesFebruary 3, 2018

Winter's most visible four-legged animal

During winter the gray squirrel may well be the most seen four-legged animal in Southeast Missouri. This little animal may stay home in his tree-hole den all day during extremely cold, windy winter days, but he won't stay inside for long. He doesn't hibernate...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

During winter the gray squirrel may well be the most seen four-legged animal in Southeast Missouri. This little animal may stay home in his tree-hole den all day during extremely cold, windy winter days, but he won't stay inside for long. He doesn't hibernate.

The gray squirrel is quite at home almost anywhere a tree grows. They are true survivors. Many people love seeing them in their yards during winter. Other people dislike the gray squirrel because it is a genius at raiding a bird feeder. I prefer to enjoy the acrobatic abilities of this furry little creature.

The gray squirrel probably wins when it comes to agility among the animals in Southeast Missouri. They can maneuver power lines upside down. I once watched a gray squirrel eating a walnut while hanging from a limb by one hind leg. My photo here shows that a gray squirrel has no trouble balancing on the end of a broken limb. And when it comes to cuteness, the gray squirrel is a contender for top prize.

Column
