Winter snow

It's Monday evening, and Marge and I just got in from checking on our steers and breaking ice so they can drink. We've got probably 8 inches of snow, but it's hard to know where it's blown like it has. Snow isn't bad. I kind of enjoy snow. I kind of enjoy even the cold temps. But I don't enjoy snow and cold temps and a good stiff breeze that's somewhere between 15 and 25 miles an hour. It's not fun in the least. Sure makes one appreciate a good heater.

Both of us have coveralls. But when we put on the coveralls and the winter coats and gloves, we barely can walk. Probably look like penguins waddling along. So we wear our muck boots and winter coats and good gloves and caps and stocking hats. When we get cold we take a break and warm up. I introduced Marge to those hand warmers. She was impressed.

Growing up we spent most of the time out when Dad was out doing chores. Pretty much started with milking the cows by hand. Most of the time Mick and I had at least one or two to milk, and Mom milked three or four, and Dad milked two or three. Mom could out milk all of us. But then we didn't try that hard. Dad didn't either. I think he figured it would take so long so he just went at it. No hurry. There were times when all the cows calved too close together and you could double the numbers. After milking, we had breakfast if we milked before breakfast. After coffee Dad would feed the cows some hay, I remember one year something happened and Marge and I went and milked for them. Marge thought it was going to take forever.

Dad fed loose hay which he had stacked with an old Jayhawk stacker. DuckDuckGo "Jayhawk" and check them out. Pretty neat rig. Dad could sure run that old Jayhawk. Dad had worked up a way to drive his with a C International rather then two horses. Dad never let us run the Jayhawk until he had a heart attack and simply couldn't. Yours truly got that honor. My stacks didn't look very good, but we got the job done. The hay stacks were about 20 feet by 20 feet and 12 to 16 feet tall. Later on after I got married and moved out Mick did the honors driving the Jayhawk.

To load the hay on the hay sled Dad used a long needle which was about 5/8-inch thick with a point on one end and a short piece of chain on the other end. The point kind of looked like the sword point on one of those African tribe spears. It was about 22 to 24 feet long. Dad would push the needle through the stack till the point came out the other side. Then he'd hook a chain on the chain end of the needle and drag it through the stack. Dad would then attach another chain to the end through the stack and flip it over the stack. When he pulled on the chain it kind of peeled the hay off the stack say a ton at a time. Dad would take the top off the stack first and then go down to say a quarter next. It was labor intensive, but it worked.