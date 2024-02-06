Winter gardening with onions

Even though it's December there are some winter gardening chores that need to be done. Last year, I planted my onion seeds toward the middle to end of December, so this year I planting around the first of December. My onion seeds were getting older, so I ordered new seeds this year. The order has arrived, so I want to plant in the next couple of days.

Onions grow and bulb up according to both length of summer and length of day. In Missouri, we are between the northern part of the U.S. that is conducive to long-day onions and the southern part of the U..S that is best for short-day onions. For the most part, my seeds will be intermediate-day onions. A couple are long-day onions.

This year, I'll be planting a variety of onions: red creole, red burgundy, red grano, Texas 1015 super sweet and Texas early grano 502. The Texas 1015s are super sweet with no hint of heat. Last year, we could eat them just like an apple. The red creole are spicy but not real hot, so I'm excited about it. The rest are good onions but nothing special.

I plant the seeds in seed-starting medium in 5x5-inch plastic flats. Onions can germinate at a really cool temperature, so one shouldn't use any bottom heat. I usually put a heat mat under my tomatoes, but not my onions. Normally it takes a couple weeks for the onions to germinate and poke their heads through the soil. I try not to plant them super thick to avoid having to thin them out. I keep my plants under a plastic cover until they come up. It keeps the soil damp and provides a humid place for the seeds to sprout and grow.

I always put a flourscent light over my little plants, and maintain that distance of separation as the plant grows.

I try to keep the plants damp -- not wet. Most plants don't like to be real wet. An easy way to keep the plants moist is to set the trays in water, letting them the plants suck up the water. When the top of the trays are damp, I take them out and put them in a dry tray under the lights.

As the onions grow, I give them a flat-top haircut. I cut them about 2-inches tall. They seem to develop better roots if I trim them. Once they are the size of the lead in a pencil, I will transplant some that are too thick into 2x2-inch planters. Most of the time I try to give them more room to grow.