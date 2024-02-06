Winter can be hard on outdoor plants; there is a solution

Brrrr!!!!! It's cold outside, or at least it seems that way to me. My wife tells me I am a "Wooooooos" when it comes to cold. I really don't like cold weather.

I was thinking about cold weather the other day when I was looking at some landscape plants that not native to Southeast Missouri but planted in a local landscape. When it gets cold in our area I wonder if they shiver like I do. A good example of these plants are azaleas, rhododendrons, Southern magnolia, holly, boxwoods, and camelias. They are beautiful in the spring, so I think that is the reason they are planted here.

When you and I get cold, we find a blanket or heavy jacket to cover our body with. This helps keep the warmth in our body so we don't shiver as much.