Winks: The fill 'er up go-to

Maybe it's just me, but I believe most of us have been there -- the infamous grub & go?
Years ago it was the occasional necessity to balancing work, home and the soccer mom life while maintaining my sanity. Quick options included burgers, tacos, or some type of sandwich and chips. That's what I had in mind recently when I faced a time crunch and decided to use my lunch break to run some errands.
My thoughts of a fast food drive-thru were dashed as I noticed long lines at each fast food restaurant I passed. I still had the rest of the day to go and knew I would need to eat a little something to keep me going.
I stopped at the Winks located at the end of Route K in Gordonville thinking a small bag of empty calories (chips) and a drink would satiate me until dinner. I guess I should mention I am trying (and failing) at giving up soft drinks. I walked in the door and I could hear the whispers of the angel and devil sitting on each shoulder. One said skip lunch, the other urged me to go big or go home.
On that particular day, the devil won as the smell of fresh hot food called to me from the left side of the store. I walked over and perused their offerings. Hamburgers. Pizza. Corn Dogs. Macaroni & cheese. Green beans.
Just at that moment something caught my eye. The man behind the counter explained it was a pork kabob. He followed my gaze and said, "that is a chicken, onion and pepper kabob," which appeared to also be breaded. I gave in to temptation and took one of each.
The pork kabob was thick, juicy and perfectly cooked with just a hint of barbecue sauce. Perfect for lunch on the run. The chicken kabob was delicious -- just a hint of heat, light breading, and crisp veggies complemented the thick chunks of juicy chicken.
For the record, I resisted the soft drink, but I did pick up a sweet tea. It seemed like the perfect drink pairing for a pork kabob, but that may just be a Texas thing. I returned to the office and shared my discovery only to find that others were already in on this unexpected little gem. The cherry on top? Smiling, friendly service.
Whether you're strapped for time or just want to follow my foodie trail, I encourage you to give Winks in Gordonville a try. Fill 'er up!
