Winks: The fill 'er up go-to

Maybe it's just me, but I believe most of us have been there -- the infamous grub & go?

Years ago it was the occasional necessity to balancing work, home and the soccer mom life while maintaining my sanity. Quick options included burgers, tacos, or some type of sandwich and chips. That's what I had in mind recently when I faced a time crunch and decided to use my lunch break to run some errands.

My thoughts of a fast food drive-thru were dashed as I noticed long lines at each fast food restaurant I passed. I still had the rest of the day to go and knew I would need to eat a little something to keep me going.

I stopped at the Winks located at the end of Route K in Gordonville thinking a small bag of empty calories (chips) and a drink would satiate me until dinner. I guess I should mention I am trying (and failing) at giving up soft drinks. I walked in the door and I could hear the whispers of the angel and devil sitting on each shoulder. One said skip lunch, the other urged me to go big or go home.