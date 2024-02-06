All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 23, 2023

Wings out or wings folded

These two photos represent the same butterfly. As you look down upon its back with wings spread out, it is bright and glorious. The four white dots on the butterfly's front wings identify the butterfly as an American Lady. When the American Lady has its wings folded, it looks very different. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

These two photos represent the same butterfly. As you look down upon its back with wings spread out, it is bright and glorious. The four white dots on the butterfly's front wings identify the butterfly as an American Lady.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When the American Lady has its wings folded, it looks very different. The undersides of its wings look washed out and faded. With the wings folded up, patterns on the faded side make it appear as if a scary creature suddenly appeared. It is believed the scary "eyes" scare away would-be predators.

There is another butterfly with a similar name -- American Painted Lady. A positive identifying mark that separates the two butterflies is a single white dot on the orange of each forewing of the American Lady. The Painted Lady does not have this white-on-orange dot.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
ColumnOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy