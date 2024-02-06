Wings out or wings folded

When the American Lady has its wings folded, it looks very different. The undersides of its wings look washed out and faded. With the wings folded up, patterns on the faded side make it appear as if a scary creature suddenly appeared. It is believed the scary "eyes" scare away would-be predators.

There is another butterfly with a similar name -- American Painted Lady. A positive identifying mark that separates the two butterflies is a single white dot on the orange of each forewing of the American Lady. The Painted Lady does not have this white-on-orange dot.