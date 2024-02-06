A couple of weeks ago were local primary elections in our part of the country. I personally knew some of those vying for positions, so I know both the winners and losers. Some were elated, and others were sad. I really wished that there was a way to elect both to the same office and kind of team the position. I really hated it that some had to lose, while others won. But when it was all said and done, one lost and one won.
But winning and losing is really a part of life. When I was in grade school, we used to take drawings and craft stuff to the Arthur County Fair, where they were judged. Some got a purple ribbon, and some a blue, and some a red, and it seems like some a yellow. All of them didn't get first place. Even as kids we understood this. Everyone didn't get an award. This was life back then.
Once a year in the spring, all the schools in Arthur County would gather for a day of competition and fun. Footraces and three-legged races and sack races and the football throw and on and on. A friend of mine, Bill Simpson, and I usually won the three-legged race. But when the race was over, there was a first place and a second and a third. Everyone didn't get an award and a ribbon.
Somewhere down through the years, someone got to feeling guilty that some kids who just weren't able to compete never got an award, so they fixed it so everyone got an award. Kind of a participation award, so win or lose, everyone got an award. So one virtually didn't even have to try, and they would still end up with a prize or award. Kind of shot competition in the foot.
But there are lessons to be learned from both winning and losing. I've known sore losers who weren't any fun to be around. They lost, and it was everyone's fault. Everything from the judge to the weather to the whatever, it was everyone's fault but their own. Their new way of life was to punish everyone for their loss. I've also known winners who weren't any fun to be around as well. It seemed like their heads grew by feet once they won. I'll bet they had to buy new hats after they won. Sad but true, and we have all known both.
This winning and losing can be over something as minor as a card game or president of some club. I have always hated to lose. Always! Dad and I would play checkers, and he would simply annihilate me. It wasn't even fun. I knew he was going to win, and I don't think he even gave it his best shot. He was flat good. But Dad seemed to help me lose graciously and to encourage me to do better. He would go back and coach me how to play better. He won, but he was a good winner, and he helped me be a better loser.
One's attitude is huge when it comes to just life in general. One's attitude to those who maybe aren't as competent or maybe don't know as much or who don't have as much experience. Our attitude to those who are mentally challenged will really showcase what kind of person we really are. Some of my best friends were mentally challenged, yet when you got to know them, they were loyal friends.
Our attitude to success and failure can be played out on a daily basis. As I walk through our bigger high tunnel, there are successes and failures, and they are evident. One tomato we grew this summer was an absolute failure, so we cross it off our list and go on. Another tomato was a great success, so we save some seeds and grow them next year. Learn from the failures and successes. But isn't that our attitude to learning? No matter what we do, we have the attitude we will learn from it.
I tried making turkey jerky this summer, and it was OK, but not a success. We sliced up one turkey breast and soaked it in a brine, which seasons the meat to make jerky. The turkey sucked up the seasoning, and the turkey jerky was spicy hot. We made the jerky from the one turkey breast, but we ended up with one turkey breast and two turkey legs and thighs and wings, which we smoked on our pellet grill. Awesome, to say the least. So out of failure came success, but in a different way.
Every aspect of life has an effect on our attitude and demeanor. Since the virus, we don't use my pickup except for the times we take it to the farmers markets. So it sits most all the time. We went to use it the other day, and we had a low tire so obviously had picked up a nail or something. Not what I wanted to see. So I said a quick prayer and aired it up and went farmer marketing. The tire stayed up till we got it fixed at a local tire shop. My attitude was good.
But there are times when along comes a stress, and I find it hard to deal with. So I stress out and lose some sleep and grouch around 'til I can give it to God and chill out. Life has a way of trying us. but we don't have to let life defeat our joy and happiness and peace. Learn from the trials that they are stepping stones to a better attitude.
