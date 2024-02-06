Win or lose

This winning and losing can be over something as minor as a card game or president of some club. I have always hated to lose. Always! Dad and I would play checkers, and he would simply annihilate me. It wasn't even fun. I knew he was going to win, and I don't think he even gave it his best shot. He was flat good. But Dad seemed to help me lose graciously and to encourage me to do better. He would go back and coach me how to play better. He won, but he was a good winner, and he helped me be a better loser.

One's attitude is huge when it comes to just life in general. One's attitude to those who maybe aren't as competent or maybe don't know as much or who don't have as much experience. Our attitude to those who are mentally challenged will really showcase what kind of person we really are. Some of my best friends were mentally challenged, yet when you got to know them, they were loyal friends.

Our attitude to success and failure can be played out on a daily basis. As I walk through our bigger high tunnel, there are successes and failures, and they are evident. One tomato we grew this summer was an absolute failure, so we cross it off our list and go on. Another tomato was a great success, so we save some seeds and grow them next year. Learn from the failures and successes. But isn't that our attitude to learning? No matter what we do, we have the attitude we will learn from it.

I tried making turkey jerky this summer, and it was OK, but not a success. We sliced up one turkey breast and soaked it in a brine, which seasons the meat to make jerky. The turkey sucked up the seasoning, and the turkey jerky was spicy hot. We made the jerky from the one turkey breast, but we ended up with one turkey breast and two turkey legs and thighs and wings, which we smoked on our pellet grill. Awesome, to say the least. So out of failure came success, but in a different way.

Every aspect of life has an effect on our attitude and demeanor. Since the virus, we don't use my pickup except for the times we take it to the farmers markets. So it sits most all the time. We went to use it the other day, and we had a low tire so obviously had picked up a nail or something. Not what I wanted to see. So I said a quick prayer and aired it up and went farmer marketing. The tire stayed up till we got it fixed at a local tire shop. My attitude was good.

But there are times when along comes a stress, and I find it hard to deal with. So I stress out and lose some sleep and grouch around 'til I can give it to God and chill out. Life has a way of trying us. but we don't have to let life defeat our joy and happiness and peace. Learn from the trials that they are stepping stones to a better attitude.