Wilson garners honors at horse show

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Emma Elizabeth Wilson, 11-year-old daughter of Brian and Laura Rolwing Wilson of Columbia, placed in the top 10 at the National Academy Championship Horse Show in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 6. Emma placed in the top 10 riders in both equitation and horsemanship divisions from a pool of about 60 riders in her age (9-10) category. Riding Scarlet Sky, his show name, or Skylar, as he is affectionately called, this American saddlebred has brought this fifth-grader into the championship ring at previous horse shows in Sedalia, Missouri, and Columbia.

Emma is the granddaughter of Hunter and Dixie Rolwing of Charleston, Missouri, and John and Kathy Wilson of Branson, Missouri.