FeaturesDecember 31, 2022

Wilson garners honors at horse show

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Emma Elizabeth Wilson, 11-year-old daughter of Brian and Laura Rolwing Wilson of Columbia, placed in the top 10 at the National Academy Championship Horse Show in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 6. Emma placed in the top 10 riders in both equitation and horsemanship divisions from a pool of about 60 riders in her age (9-10) category.

Submitted story
Emma Elizabeth Wilson
Emma Elizabeth Wilson

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Emma Elizabeth Wilson, 11-year-old daughter of Brian and Laura Rolwing Wilson of Columbia, placed in the top 10 at the National Academy Championship Horse Show in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 6. Emma placed in the top 10 riders in both equitation and horsemanship divisions from a pool of about 60 riders in her age (9-10) category. Riding Scarlet Sky, his show name, or Skylar, as he is affectionately called, this American saddlebred has brought this fifth-grader into the championship ring at previous horse shows in Sedalia, Missouri, and Columbia.

Emma is the granddaughter of Hunter and Dixie Rolwing of Charleston, Missouri, and John and Kathy Wilson of Branson, Missouri.

Emma and three fellow state champion riders -- Ava Gamble, Allie Aldrich and Lucy Scott -- represented LionHeart Academy in Columbia under the training of Kate Johnson.

St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, was the recipient of the proceeds from the charity horse show. The premier pediatric center received $101,000 from this event, complementing its $689,900 total over the past 23 years.

Community
