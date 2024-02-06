William McGuire: Surviving the Massacre at the River Raisin

A prominent marker in Jackson City Cemetery marks the grave of Col. William McGuire. The inscription may puzzle some: "Taken Prisoner/at the battle of the/River Raisin". However, Americans alive during the War of 1812 would have known the situation well.

Born in Virginia, Col. McGuire settled in what became Clark County, Kentucky, with his parents. He married Susanna Daniel on Dec. 25, 1806, and partnered with his brothers, Edward and Willis, in purchasing several hundred acres. He joined Capt. Martin's company of militia in the War of 1812, and the men elected him lieutenant. The regiment was part of a force sent north to Michigan Territory in late 1812.

The battle occurred Jan. 22, 1813, four days after American forces under Gen. James Winchester had recaptured Frenchtown (present-day Monroe, Michigan) from a smaller Canadian-Native force. A combined British-Native-Canadian army commanded by Col. Henry Proctor attacked in the second battle. This engagement was named Battle of the River Raisin, a stream originally named for the abundant grapes in the area.

The American right flank collapsed in disorder, but the left flank held. The Native force captured Winchester and killed many of the defenders on the right, and Winchester agreed to surrender the entire force. Defenders on the left flank bitterly agreed to surrender because Proctor agreed to protect prisoners, care for the wounded, and respect private property.