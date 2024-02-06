William McGuire: Surviving the Massacre at the River Raisin

A prominent marker in Jackson City Cemetery marks the grave of Col. William McGuire. The inscription may puzzle some: "Taken Prisoner/at the battle of the/River Raisin". However, Americans alive during the War of 1812 would have known the situation well.
Born in Virginia, Col. McGuire settled in what became Clark County, Kentucky, with his parents. He married Susanna Daniel on Dec. 25, 1806, and partnered with his brothers, Edward and Willis, in purchasing several hundred acres. He joined Capt. Martin's company of militia in the War of 1812, and the men elected him lieutenant. The regiment was part of a force sent north to Michigan Territory in late 1812.
The battle occurred Jan. 22, 1813, four days after American forces under Gen. James Winchester had recaptured Frenchtown (present-day Monroe, Michigan) from a smaller Canadian-Native force. A combined British-Native-Canadian army commanded by Col. Henry Proctor attacked in the second battle. This engagement was named Battle of the River Raisin, a stream originally named for the abundant grapes in the area.
The American right flank collapsed in disorder, but the left flank held. The Native force captured Winchester and killed many of the defenders on the right, and Winchester agreed to surrender the entire force. Defenders on the left flank bitterly agreed to surrender because Proctor agreed to protect prisoners, care for the wounded, and respect private property.
The British placed the wounded in a house for care, but that night Native Americans set fire to the house. Those unable to move perished in the fire, and the Natives killed others as they left the building. Their captors marched surviving prisoners to Detroit, killing those who failed to move at a pace deemed appropriate. Killings of the wounded and prisoners resulting in Americans calling the action the River Raisin Massacre.
British and Native captors released prisoners who paid ransom (captors killed some anyway), others were adopted by Native families, and others escaped. The final toll of Americans from the battle and massacre was 359 killed, 80 wounded (many killed later), and 495 missing or captured. News of the River Raisin massacre ignited American feelings. When Gen. Harrison's force prevailed at the Battle of the Thames in October 1813, the cry "Remember the Raisin" spurred the troops.
Lt. McGuire was one of the survivors, although his exact story is unknown. He was back in Clark County, Kentucky, by April 1814. He served one term in the Kentucky legislature, probably propelled by his wartime service.
Opportunity beckoned, and in 1818, he moved to Cape Girardeau County. He eventually started a tannery business on the outskirts of Jackson, and later had a law office with his son. Voters elected Col. McGuire (possibly the title was an honorific, or perhaps McGuire commanded local militia) to the Missouri Senate in 1824. He served one term. He was prominent in local affairs and lived until 1858. Despite his accomplishments, William McGuire thought enough of his war experience to have it commemorated on his gravestone, 45 years later.
