William J. Alt's big swamp land purchase

Originally much of the southern end of Cape Girardeau County was swampland. These forested areas were unattractive to settlement because of frequent flooding. The land offices had difficulty selling this federal land, and in 1850 Congress ceded wetland acreage to individual states. Missouri offered the reduced priced land to individuals who could prove they had settled it, but sales still lagged. The next step was for the Missouri General Assembly to transfer swamp and overflowed lands to the counties. Cape Girardeau County received its remaining 35,469.89 acres of wetland from the state Nov. 4, 1871.

This event set up the entry of William John Alt into the history of Cape Girardeau County. Alt was a British subject, born to Lt. Daniel Alt and Anna Hill in 1840. His mother died in childbirth in 1848. His father remarried Ann Jane (Shepherd) and died in 1850. William's stepmother raised him and his siblings. Alt went to sea on a merchant ship as a cabin boy at age 12 to help his impoverished stepmother. He joined the custom service in China at age 18, but resigned to pursue opportunities in Japan, which had recently opened to the outside world. Within two years, the firm of Alt and Co. was making a fortune on various commercial ventures. Alt met his wife, Elizabeth Earl, on board a ship to Australia, and the young couple took up residence in Japan. Eventually Alt returned to Surry, England, for his health and lived out his life there. He died Nov. 9, 1908, and at his death had monetary assets of over $5 million in 2022 dollars, plus substantial property. Alt also was president of a railway in Brazil and had property interests in Japan and Australia.