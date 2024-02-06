Willard D. Vandiver and Missouri governor's race of 1916

Former U.S. congressman Willard Duncan Vandiver is best known for popularizing Missouri's motto "The Show-Me State" in a speech he gave in 1899. He was a lifelong Democrat who served the citizens of Missouri from 1897 to 1905 as representative. He decided to not be re-nominated in 1904, working instead as State Insurance commissioner for five years before becoming assistant U.S. Treasurer in St. Louis in 1913.

In February 1916 Vandiver wrote to Cape Girardeau attorney Robert B. Oliver Sr., that in the coming days he would announce his candidacy for governor on the Democratic ticket and asked for his support. Oliver replied on Feb. 15, "I believe your experience in state affairs and your training and life well fit you for the high and distinguished honor, and I shall be glad to support you." Two days later, Vandiver announced his entrance as a nominee for Missouri governor to the Democratic State Convention. He felt he could get into the race when he did because former Gov. Joseph W. Folk, who he served as his political advisor, declined to run.

Vandiver kicked off his campaign on the steps Cape Girardeau County courthouse, where he began his first race for U.S. Congress in 1896. There were several Democratic nominees already in the race, including John M. Atkinson, Frederick D. Gardner and Francis M. Wilson. Vandiver got into the race because he felt "that the time had come for some things to be done for the public instead of for the politicians, and these things I felt competent to do." In other words, Vandiver wanted to set himself apart as being not a partisan politician who always was seeking the next higher office but a man who would put the citizens of Missouri first.