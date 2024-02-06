Will we ever finish trying to get our lives together?

But can we ever, really stop trying to figure our life out? Can we sit passively by, refusing to reevaluate and adopt our lives again and again, to the new elements that appear as time goes on? Many, if not most, believe it's indeed, possible, to get their lives almost as they want them, but their dreams often predominate before they have experienced life. After mulling the question; "Can someone get his life together once and for all, around in my head, I concluded that we will always be a work in progress. We may stop gambling, give up drugs, stop drinking, excessively, and refrain from going back to those vises, but life encompasses a much larger space. There's always room to start afresh and initiate a new beginning. American writer, Joseph Campbell, writes, "We must be willing to get rid of the life, we've planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. The old skin has to be shed before the new one can come." We shed our skins often so that we can be open to a new one. We can never allow ourselves to settle into thinking we have changed for the last time. When we think we've changed or we've gotten our life together for the last time, is when we cease to grow. We slide backwards rather than, even, standing still.

When a young person, or anyone else, decides to get their life together, the intention is to be applauded. Regardless of how many times they've begun the task of becoming a different person with more desirable values, and attitudes, we should encourage them with the knowledge that "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."

I meditated, long and hard on Sonja's remark of "I've got to go off and be alone. I'm trying to get my life together." I felt invigorated because it showed the vulnerability of a young woman attempting to make sense of her world while trying to figure out how she can best do it. She was nervous and afraid, yet she admitted she needed to make a change and planned to pursue the goal.

"You have to free your mind to do things you wouldn't think of doing. Don't ever say no" (Carl Lewis).