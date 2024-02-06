Will the madness of 2020 last?

The COVID-19 pandemic is ending with mass vaccinations. So is the national quarantine. The rioting, looting and arson that began in the summer of 2020 is finally sputtering out.

The acrimony over the 2020 election is fading. Trump Derangement Syndrome became abstract when Donald Trump left office and was ostracized from social media.

In other words, the American people are slowly regaining their senses after the epidemic of mass hysteria that gripped the nation last year.

But many Americans wonder whether what antifa, Black Lives Matter and the hard left wrought last year will last when the nation is no longer gripped by 2020 madness.

Teachers and academics are notorious for furious opposition to administrative bloat. For the last 50 years, administrations have proliferated while the ratio of non-teachers to teachers has skyrocketed -- much to the chagrin of teachers unions.

But in the last year, colleges have gone mad in hiring thousands of "diversity, equity and inclusion" administrators. Their job descriptions may be vague, but certainly they will not contribute to classroom education. Instead, they will monitor the speech and actions of those who do.

How long will mostly left-wing teachers unions continue to support such vast diversions of money to armies of new non-teaching administrators?

Before 2020, the left demanded "proportional representation" in hiring and admissions. And if minority groups and women were not represented in the workplace according to their percentages of the American population, then prejudice was automatically assumed, and reparatory measures were then taken to hire by race and gender.

"Affirmative action" was the euphemism for such quotas. It was more or less institutionalized because proportional representation was not entirely illogical in a multiracial society, and there was still the common goal to follow Martin Luther King Jr.'s notion of integration and assimilation to make race incidental, not essential, to who Americans are.