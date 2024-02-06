Will Smith puts his fears to the test in TV nature series

NEW YORK -- Will Smith rappelled into a live volcano and kayaked down an Icelandic whitewater river for his latest project. But he wasn't making an action movie. It was personal.

Smith, a Hollywood leading man who admits he's far from outdoorsy, has put himself in danger's way while filming "Welcome to Earth," a kinetic Disney+ original series from National Geographic. He was intimidated, but that brought clarity.

"It's really difficult to enjoy things if you're scared," he said. "I think the ability to see how beautiful things are is directly connected to your openness to it and fear closes you down."

The six-part series that debuted Wednesday finds the "I Am Legend" star donning scuba gear to dive in an underground lake, crossing a raging, crocodile-infested river on a rope and sitting still in the stifling Namibia desert to capture a lizard eating a bug.

Throughout is Smith's authenticity, sweetness and humor. "Damn, that's a crunchy bug," he says at one point when the lizard strikes. After making a difficult crossing that surprises even him, he notes: "In a movie, my stunt man would have did that."

Will Smith, center, in a scene from the National Geographic nature series "Welcome to Earth." Disney+ via AP

A self-described West Philly boy who says he was once scared of everything and hated water, Smith learns to read the rapids while whitewater rafting, rescues turtles near the Great Barrier Reef and goes 3,000 feet below the sea in a deep-water submersible.

Smith, 53, said the series came at a time in his life when he was opening up to nature.

"Of course, I got to do it the way I got to do it, and it's the way National Geographic does it," he said, laughing. "That part works really well with my personality."

Albert Lin, an engineer and explorer who has uncovered lost cities previously for National Geographic, was stunned to find Smith was able to control his fears even in the face of real danger.