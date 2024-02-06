Will she play or be serious?

BB our calico cat in the house is small and weighs 10 pounds at the most. Since she was a baby, I've played with her and probably too rough at times. I'll bug her, and she will bug me. She likes treats, so she bugs me until I give her a treat. I bug her until she gets serious and usually draws blood.
BB likes to go to the bathroom with me. We have a hamper in the bathroom with a towel on the lid so that BB has a nice soft place to sit or lay down or even sleep. The other morning, I was playing with BB and petting her on the hamper, and she reached back to bite me. But she wasn't serious. It was just a friendly nibble to let me know she was in charge and she was the boss. That was fine. We both know what's going on and what we are doing. But there is times she isn't in a good mood, and I'm instantly bleeding.
Her old Mom Kittie Girl is the same. Kittie Girl will come and want petted or scratched and enjoys the attention. But the other day I reached down to pet her, and she clawed my arm and my thin blood was almost dripping off my elbow. I knew instantly she was having a bad day. An hour later she was a different cat. All purrs and love and an attention hog. Oh well, I healed.
But aren't we all like this. There are times I wake up, and it's like my eyes are open and I'm making coffee but part of me is asleep. It's like I woke up in a fog. Part of it is my sugar. If my sugar is too high overnight, I feel dumpy the next day. But kind of the same if it's too low. I really think my sugar being too high affects me more than too low.
I deal with my dumpy days by spending it alone out where we live if I can. Normally I can spend the day in the garden or under a shade tree or at the computer or enjoying a coffee. The heat this summer has made it hard. When I do this many times Marge is the one that has to be around me. She probably at times wishes I'd leave and go fishing. But some days I don't even want to go fishing. At times I make me a coffee and drink it with Grace, Kittie Girl, Fluffy Boy, Trouble and Levi. Some days even good country western music hurts my ears. But aren't we all this way, or am I the only one?
Don't get me wrong because I dearly loved my Mom, but there were days when she was hard to get along with. Dad could read the signs, so he'd go outside and spend the day doing something. Whatever it was wasn't in the house. I think this even made Mom madder. Normally by milking time that evening Mom had worked it out.
Mom's hands hurt all the time. I think there were times when they hurt bad enough it was hard for her to sleep. She never said much about them hurting, but they did. My brother and I came along when Mom was about 40 and Dad was close to 50. I venture to guess we were unplanned. I'll bet there was times when she wished she'd drowned us -- just kidding. She probably at times felt she was too old for two boys. But she loved us in spite of the trouble we caused.
But don't we all have issues that make life a less then fun experience? I was raised on homemade ice cream and chocolate chip cookies, but my diabetes says don't eat. So I eat a little and quit. Age has forced some of my gardening friends to quit gardening. Bummer. Age has made it more difficult to see, but we make do. Life at times is not a bed of roses, but it's just pretty darn good to be living.
