Will she play or be serious?

BB our calico cat in the house is small and weighs 10 pounds at the most. Since she was a baby, I've played with her and probably too rough at times. I'll bug her, and she will bug me. She likes treats, so she bugs me until I give her a treat. I bug her until she gets serious and usually draws blood.

BB likes to go to the bathroom with me. We have a hamper in the bathroom with a towel on the lid so that BB has a nice soft place to sit or lay down or even sleep. The other morning, I was playing with BB and petting her on the hamper, and she reached back to bite me. But she wasn't serious. It was just a friendly nibble to let me know she was in charge and she was the boss. That was fine. We both know what's going on and what we are doing. But there is times she isn't in a good mood, and I'm instantly bleeding.

Her old Mom Kittie Girl is the same. Kittie Girl will come and want petted or scratched and enjoys the attention. But the other day I reached down to pet her, and she clawed my arm and my thin blood was almost dripping off my elbow. I knew instantly she was having a bad day. An hour later she was a different cat. All purrs and love and an attention hog. Oh well, I healed.

But aren't we all like this. There are times I wake up, and it's like my eyes are open and I'm making coffee but part of me is asleep. It's like I woke up in a fog. Part of it is my sugar. If my sugar is too high overnight, I feel dumpy the next day. But kind of the same if it's too low. I really think my sugar being too high affects me more than too low.