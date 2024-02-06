Wildwood: Former home of presidents

One of the most historic homes in Cape Girardeau is on the Southeast Missouri State University north campus. It was given the descriptive name of "Wildwood" by President Dr. W.W. Parker's wife in 1923.

The rambling home has rustic beginnings back to the 1860s, when the two-story stone wine cellar (still a part of the home) was used for wine making from 1865-79 on the land of Michael Dittlinger, Civil War soldier and judge, who bought the property in 1865. His high-placed home, built in 1859, became Fort B during the war as it gave ample view of the Jackson and Perryville roads. Kent Library now stands on the site. One distinguished visitor to the home was General Ulysses S. Grant, when he was here. The Dittlinger farm was rich in timber, fruit trees and vineyards.

In 1922 the college purchased 124 acres of the property to be used as the college farm from the Mercer Wilson estate. Louis Houck was determined the old original building should be saved and renovated for President and Mrs. Joseph Serena's residence. At the time it was made up of the stone cellars over which four brick rooms were placed.

After the construction by C.J. Reisenbichler ended in late 1923, the Serena family moved in and paid $50 rental per month. The new home included an east wing of kitchen, maid's room and washroom; a west addition of hall, sewing room, bathroom and bedroom. An additional second floor added two more bedrooms.

Many presidents called Wildwood home following the Serenas. President W.W. Parker inhabited the home from 1933-56. During his tenure, the home took a blow from the 1949 tornado, which destroyed the north wall. The Parkers were not injured and chose to remain in the home while repairs were made.