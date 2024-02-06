Wildflowers in full bloom after rains, warm temperatures

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Steve Graham, Tammy Rains, Jimmy Wolsey, Rockey Rainey, Chelsey Hanback, Marvin Legrand, Janie Fowler, Maria Collins, Neeley Bollinger, Marlys Ford, Gary Bell, Martha Felty, Stephanie Seyer, Amy Pobst, Steve Rogers, Stephanie Uhrhahn, Agnes Landewee, Garrett Pepple, Natalie Townsend, Josh Hanlon, Mike Kitchen, Breanne Gilmer, Dewaine Shaffer, Carol Gribler, Marc Sadler, Mike McCallum and Josh Hendrix.
Happy anniversary to Alfred and Dorothy Wolfe, Donnie and Phyllis Ford, John and Jeannie Smith, Tom and Shelly Burnett, Vernon and Susie Pobst, Gene and Liz Cummins, HB and Kathy Rice, Zac and Andrea Horman and Don and Lorraine Reischman.
Congratulations to Ruby Eichhorn whose residence on Helen was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as Residence of the Month for May.
Wildflowers are plentiful along roadsides, and in Texas we have the Queen Anne's Lace. We've never seen so many but attribute it to the early spring rain and moderate temperatures. Also known as wild carrot, the white umbrella-like flower with the dark purple center is common along roadsides and fields. After the flowers bloom, the stems of the blossoms turn upward giving it a "bird's nest" shape; when the seeds mature, the heads open again, spreading the seeds.
Schools are out and what better sign of lazy hazy days of summer than the opening of Harmon Field Pool, Saturday, May 27, Memorial Day weekend!
Another summer event that kids, at least back in my youth, looked forward to was Vacation Bible School at the First Baptist Church. Back then, it was two weeks and all day. We enjoyed crafts and Bible study. I still have those pot holders and the coasters made from popsicle sticks. That was when there were stay-at-home mothers who could participate in VBS activities. Remember our refreshments of vanilla ice cream in Dixie cups? Now slated in July for a couple of days and usually in the evenings, it is still good timing because by then, the kids are growing restless. We will give you the dates the closer it gets.
Fly your flag for Memorial Day, May 29. The Chaffee Historical Society will present a Memorial Day Concert performed by the Chaffee Community Band. The music starts at 1 p.m. at Circle Park. Bring some change so you can purchase the famous Historical Society hamburgers, hotdogs and popcorn!
While we honored our mothers on Mother's Day we hope each and every one had a wonderful day. Did you know that other countries celebrate Mother's Day on different dates? In Mexico, Mother's Day is celebrated May 10 in colorful fashion. Richard and I found out when we arrived at one of our favorite Dallas Mexican restaurants May 10. When we asked what the occasion was for the valet service, we were told they celebrate Mother's Day every year on May 10. The restaurant was packed with ladies, many of whom were enjoying margaritas.
We have a fine Mexican restaurant here in Chaffee, but no doubt many of you also eat at Las Brisas in Scott City. They opened another Las Brisas in Fruitland in December.
City Hall reminds residents to please update your contact information with them. Also we remind dog walkers of the city ordinance requiring you to pick up after your dog.
We each go on about our daily lives and then we hear something like the following that emphasizes even more to cherish each day, our family and our friends. The news of the passing of John R. Nickens a month after being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer was shocking and heartbreaking to us all. Known to his high school friends as Johnny, we enjoyed visiting with him at the 2015 Chaffee High School Alumni Banquet when he attended his 50th class reunion. He was as handsome and charming as ever. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, sons Jay, Ben and Gabe, his mother and sisters Patricia and Linda. His service was held in Pasadena, Texas; a Celebration of Life is planned for early July in Missouri. A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the work of John's primary care physician Dr. Jeff Steinbauer, Chief Medical Officer at Baylor College of Medicine.
Remember to tell those special people in your life, you love them -- those three words mean so very much.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
Then there was the loss of our dear friend and former classmate Johnny Nickens.