Wildflowers in full bloom after rains, warm temperatures

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Steve Graham, Tammy Rains, Jimmy Wolsey, Rockey Rainey, Chelsey Hanback, Marvin Legrand, Janie Fowler, Maria Collins, Neeley Bollinger, Marlys Ford, Gary Bell, Martha Felty, Stephanie Seyer, Amy Pobst, Steve Rogers, Stephanie Uhrhahn, Agnes Landewee, Garrett Pepple, Natalie Townsend, Josh Hanlon, Mike Kitchen, Breanne Gilmer, Dewaine Shaffer, Carol Gribler, Marc Sadler, Mike McCallum and Josh Hendrix.

Happy anniversary to Alfred and Dorothy Wolfe, Donnie and Phyllis Ford, John and Jeannie Smith, Tom and Shelly Burnett, Vernon and Susie Pobst, Gene and Liz Cummins, HB and Kathy Rice, Zac and Andrea Horman and Don and Lorraine Reischman.

Congratulations to Ruby Eichhorn whose residence on Helen was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as Residence of the Month for May.

Wildflowers are plentiful along roadsides, and in Texas we have the Queen Anne's Lace. We've never seen so many but attribute it to the early spring rain and moderate temperatures. Also known as wild carrot, the white umbrella-like flower with the dark purple center is common along roadsides and fields. After the flowers bloom, the stems of the blossoms turn upward giving it a "bird's nest" shape; when the seeds mature, the heads open again, spreading the seeds.

Diving into summer

Schools are out and what better sign of lazy hazy days of summer than the opening of Harmon Field Pool, Saturday, May 27, Memorial Day weekend!

Another summer event that kids, at least back in my youth, looked forward to was Vacation Bible School at the First Baptist Church. Back then, it was two weeks and all day. We enjoyed crafts and Bible study. I still have those pot holders and the coasters made from popsicle sticks. That was when there were stay-at-home mothers who could participate in VBS activities. Remember our refreshments of vanilla ice cream in Dixie cups? Now slated in July for a couple of days and usually in the evenings, it is still good timing because by then, the kids are growing restless. We will give you the dates the closer it gets.

Fly your flag for Memorial Day, May 29. The Chaffee Historical Society will present a Memorial Day Concert performed by the Chaffee Community Band. The music starts at 1 p.m. at Circle Park. Bring some change so you can purchase the famous Historical Society hamburgers, hotdogs and popcorn!