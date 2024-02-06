Wildfire shifts away from nuke facility

BOISE, Idaho -- The largest wildfire at the nation's primary nuclear research facility in recent history had been burning close to buildings containing nuclear fuel and other radioactive material, but a change in wind direction Wednesday was pushing the flames into open range at the sprawling site in Idaho, officials said.

The lightning-caused fire at the Idaho National Laboratory is one of several across the U.S. West.

Before the wind shifted, the Idaho blaze got close to several lab facilities, including one where high-level radioactive materials are studied and another holding a nuclear reactor, spokeswoman Kerry Martin said. She said she didn't know how close the flames got to those buildings.

The lab has several safety measures for wildfires often igniting in southeastern Idaho's desert rangeland, including clearing ground around each building and having several specially trained fire crews stationed around the site nearly the size of Rhode Island.

"It's not our first rodeo," Martin said. "We have fire stations, a lot of fire equipment, we have trained firefighters and equipment to cut barriers."

The wildfire igniting Monday is estimated to have burned about 172 square miles. Non-essential laboratory employees have been evacuated.