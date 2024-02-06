Wild game recipes for the hunter in the family

My nephew, Stevie Battaglia is an avid hunter, and he provides wild game for their family for the entire year. His son, Gunnar, has already gotten a deer during bow season, and they are gearing up for more hunting in the days ahead. Stevie is well known among family and friends for his Italian Deer served on toasted hoagie buns. Unfortunately, I don't have his recipe, as he just wings it, and he makes it as he knows how to do.

My friend Jim Welk hunts pheasant in North Dakota, and I'm always interested in ways to cook them, so I did include one recipe for pheasant.

For all avid hunters in the area, good luck and may you have a safe and successful hunt.

Slow Cooker Venison Roast

A venison roast crockpot dinner, slow cooked with onion, creamy mushroom soup, a dab of this and a spice of that. It's a simple, tasty way to enjoy game meat.

3 pounds boneless venison roast

1 large onion, sliced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

Clean venison roast and place in a slow cooker. Cover with onion slices, then sprinkle with soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and pepper.

Stir onion soup mix and condensed soup together in a small bowl. Pour mixture over venison.

Cover and cook on Low setting for six hours.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/23825/slow-cooker-venison-roast/

Roast Pheasant

This roast pheasant recipe is quick, simple, and has an autumn feel. It is very good roasted with diced potatoes, carrots, and seasonal squash (like acorn squash). You can cook it at a higher temperature for a shorter time — just be sure to baste often since it is a very lean meat.

2 sprigs rosemary, leaves stripped and chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 cup olive oil

1 whole pheasant, cleaned

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

Stir rosemary and thyme into olive oil in a liquid measure; set aside.

Rub pheasant inside and out with salt and pepper. Place into a close-fitting roasting pan. Pour herb oil over pheasant.

Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, then cover with aluminum foil and continue baking until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone, reads 180 degrees, about one hour more. Baste pheasant with pan juices every 30 minutes during baking.

Remove from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area for 10 minutes before slicing.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/216197/roast-pheasant/

Bacon Wrapped Doves with Dates

This is a take on the classic dove popper. A few tips: Make sure to use small dates or cut medjools in half or this will be too sweet. Marinate the dove breasts at least a couple hours, and up to overnight. And par-cook your bacon so the dove meat doesn't overcook; it should be medium to medium-rare.

12 to 16 dove breasts (24 to 32 halves)

12 to 16 small dates

1 pound bacon (not thick cut)

12 to 16 toothpicks, soaked in water

Chermoula marinade:

2 tablespoons olive oil

Zest and juice of a lemon

1 bunch cilantro or parsley, chopped (about 2 cups)

4 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon hot paprika, Aleppo pepper or cayenne

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 quarter preserved lemon, chopped (optional)

4 cloves garlic, minced

Put all the ingredients for the chermoula in a food processor or blender and buzz until smooth. Mix with the dove breasts and set in the fridge, covered, for up to 8 hours.

Cook the bacon just until it gives up some fat and is limp. You want it about half-cooked, but not crispy. Set it aside to cool.

Slice the dates open vertically to remove the pit. Unfold the date to flatten it out. Take a dove breast, shake off excess marinade, and nestle it into the date. Bend the edges of the date around the breast.

Wrap a piece of bacon around the dove-date tightly and secure with a toothpick. If you want, you can double up on the dove-dates if you want a bigger popper.

Get your grill hot, leaving one side with no coals or with no burners turned on. Set your poppers on the grill with the seam side of the bacon facing down. Grill with the cover up, turning the poppers frequently to crisp the bacon on all sides. If you are worried the dove might not be fully cooked, set the poppers on the cool side of the grill when the bacon crisps, then cover the grill and cook for an additional two to four minutes.

Source: www.honest-food.net/bacon-wrapped-dove-recipe/#wprm-recipe-container-25163

Slow Roasted Rabbit

Learn how to cook rabbit with this recipe that's great for dinner, served with rice and homemade bread.

1 (3 pound) rabbit, cleaned and cut into pieces

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 3/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 cup water

3/4 cup ketchup

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 teaspoons white sugar

1 tablespoon paprika

1 clove garlic, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Season rabbit pieces with pepper and salt.

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add rabbit; cook in hot oil until brown on all sides. Place in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Combine onion, water, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, paprika, and garlic in a medium bowl; mix well, then pour over rabbit.

Bake uncovered in the preheated oven, basting frequently, until very tender, about 90 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat nearest the bone should read at least 160 degrees.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/115769/slow-roasted-rabbit/

Pan-Seared Duck Breast with Blueberry Sauce

Pan-seared duck breast with blueberry sauce atop a bed of bok choy, wild mushrooms, pancetta, and shallots. Served with a side of roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary and thyme.

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons dried thyme leaves

1 tablespoon crushed dried rosemary

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 potatoes, cubed

2 pints fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup apple juice

1/2 cup white sugar

1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped

3 slices pancetta or bacon, cut into thin strips

6 shallots, thinly sliced

1/2 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

2 pounds bok choy, sliced

4 (8 ounce) boneless duck breast halves

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl mix together the salt, ground black pepper, thyme, and rosemary; set aside. This will be your spice blend for seasoning the roasted potatoes and the duck breasts.

Place cubed potatoes into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of your spice blend over the top of the potatoes. Toss the potatoes in the pan until they are evenly coated with oil and seasonings. Spread into a single layer across the bottom of the baking dish and bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven.

While the potatoes are roasting, stir together the blueberries, water, apple juice, sugar, and jalapeno in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low, and simmer until the mixture has reduced to the consistency of syrup, about 10 minutes.

Cook the pancetta in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Remove the pancetta to drain on a paper towel, leaving the drippings in the skillet. Add the shallots and the mushrooms to the hot skillet; stir and cook them until soft and just beginning to brown. Remove the shallots and mushrooms and set aside. Increase heat to medium-high and place the bok choy in the hot skillet. Stir and cook the bok choy until the leaves are wilted and the white stalk pieces are tender, about 5 minutes. Return the shallots, mushrooms, and pancetta to the skillet, turn off the heat and set aside.