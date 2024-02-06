Wild game recipes for the hunter in the family

My nephew, Stevie Battaglia is an avid hunter, and he provides wild game for their family for the entire year. His son, Gunnar, has already gotten a deer during bow season, and they are gearing up for more hunting in the days ahead. Stevie is well known among family and friends for his Italian Deer served on toasted hoagie buns. Unfortunately, I don't have his recipe, as he just wings it, and he makes it as he knows how to do.
My friend Jim Welk hunts pheasant in North Dakota, and I'm always interested in ways to cook them, so I did include one recipe for pheasant.
For all avid hunters in the area, good luck and may you have a safe and successful hunt.
A venison roast crockpot dinner, slow cooked with onion, creamy mushroom soup, a dab of this and a spice of that. It's a simple, tasty way to enjoy game meat.
Clean venison roast and place in a slow cooker. Cover with onion slices, then sprinkle with soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and pepper.
Stir onion soup mix and condensed soup together in a small bowl. Pour mixture over venison.
Cover and cook on Low setting for six hours.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/23825/slow-cooker-venison-roast/
This roast pheasant recipe is quick, simple, and has an autumn feel. It is very good roasted with diced potatoes, carrots, and seasonal squash (like acorn squash). You can cook it at a higher temperature for a shorter time — just be sure to baste often since it is a very lean meat.
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.
Stir rosemary and thyme into olive oil in a liquid measure; set aside.
Rub pheasant inside and out with salt and pepper. Place into a close-fitting roasting pan. Pour herb oil over pheasant.
Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, then cover with aluminum foil and continue baking until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone, reads 180 degrees, about one hour more. Baste pheasant with pan juices every 30 minutes during baking.
Remove from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area for 10 minutes before slicing.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/216197/roast-pheasant/
This is a take on the classic dove popper. A few tips: Make sure to use small dates or cut medjools in half or this will be too sweet. Marinate the dove breasts at least a couple hours, and up to overnight. And par-cook your bacon so the dove meat doesn't overcook; it should be medium to medium-rare.
Chermoula marinade:
Put all the ingredients for the chermoula in a food processor or blender and buzz until smooth. Mix with the dove breasts and set in the fridge, covered, for up to 8 hours.
Cook the bacon just until it gives up some fat and is limp. You want it about half-cooked, but not crispy. Set it aside to cool.
Slice the dates open vertically to remove the pit. Unfold the date to flatten it out. Take a dove breast, shake off excess marinade, and nestle it into the date. Bend the edges of the date around the breast.
Wrap a piece of bacon around the dove-date tightly and secure with a toothpick. If you want, you can double up on the dove-dates if you want a bigger popper.
Get your grill hot, leaving one side with no coals or with no burners turned on. Set your poppers on the grill with the seam side of the bacon facing down. Grill with the cover up, turning the poppers frequently to crisp the bacon on all sides. If you are worried the dove might not be fully cooked, set the poppers on the cool side of the grill when the bacon crisps, then cover the grill and cook for an additional two to four minutes.
Source: www.honest-food.net/bacon-wrapped-dove-recipe/#wprm-recipe-container-25163
Learn how to cook rabbit with this recipe that's great for dinner, served with rice and homemade bread.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Season rabbit pieces with pepper and salt.
Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add rabbit; cook in hot oil until brown on all sides. Place in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Combine onion, water, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, paprika, and garlic in a medium bowl; mix well, then pour over rabbit.
Bake uncovered in the preheated oven, basting frequently, until very tender, about 90 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat nearest the bone should read at least 160 degrees.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/115769/slow-roasted-rabbit/
Pan-seared duck breast with blueberry sauce atop a bed of bok choy, wild mushrooms, pancetta, and shallots. Served with a side of roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary and thyme.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl mix together the salt, ground black pepper, thyme, and rosemary; set aside. This will be your spice blend for seasoning the roasted potatoes and the duck breasts.
Place cubed potatoes into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of your spice blend over the top of the potatoes. Toss the potatoes in the pan until they are evenly coated with oil and seasonings. Spread into a single layer across the bottom of the baking dish and bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven.
While the potatoes are roasting, stir together the blueberries, water, apple juice, sugar, and jalapeno in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low, and simmer until the mixture has reduced to the consistency of syrup, about 10 minutes.
Cook the pancetta in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Remove the pancetta to drain on a paper towel, leaving the drippings in the skillet. Add the shallots and the mushrooms to the hot skillet; stir and cook them until soft and just beginning to brown. Remove the shallots and mushrooms and set aside. Increase heat to medium-high and place the bok choy in the hot skillet. Stir and cook the bok choy until the leaves are wilted and the white stalk pieces are tender, about 5 minutes. Return the shallots, mushrooms, and pancetta to the skillet, turn off the heat and set aside.
Rinse the duck breast halves and pat dry. Rub the remaining spice blend onto both sides of the duck breasts. Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat, when the pan is hot put in the vegetable oil and butter. Immediately place the duck breasts in the pan, skin and fat side down. Do not move the duck breasts until the skin is deep brown, about 5 minutes. Turn the breasts and cook until the internal temperature of the thickest part is 160 degrees for well done. Remove the duck from the pan and place on a plate, covered with foil to rest for 5 minutes. While the duck is resting, place the skillet with the bok choy mixture onto a burner over medium heat to warm through.
Slice each duck breast diagonally into 1/2-inch strips. Divide the bok choy mixture among four plates and drizzle each serving with 1/2 tablespoon of aged balsamic vinegar. Arrange the sliced duck breasts on top of the bok choy mixture; ladle on blueberry sauce. Serve with oven-roasted potatoes on the side.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/141831/pan-seared-duck-breast-with-blueberry-sauce/
This slow-cooked squirrel is a no brainer for a first-time cooker of squirrel. My husband and 2 sons were very impressed as if I had been making this dish my entire life. The meat will fall off the bone.
Place the onion, carrots, potatoes, bell pepper, garlic, chicken bouillon, salt, and pepper in a slow cooker. Lay the squirrel meat on top of the vegetable mixture. Pour enough water over the mixture to cover completely. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 hours. Stir the flour into the mixture and cook another 2 hours.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/157849/slow-cooker-squirrel-and-veggies/
Your family and friends are sure to love this delightful, rich gumbo — it's such a unique way to serve this wild bird. The meat is tender but not greasy, with all the wonderful spices, this gumbo is a flavorful main dish.
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, brown duck in batches in oil. Remove and set aside. Discard all but 2/3 cup drippings. Add flour to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat until brown, 12-14 minutes. Add sausage, onion, green pepper, celery, parsley and garlic. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the next eight ingredients. Add duck; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 60-75 minutes or until duck is tender.
Remove duck. Cool. Debone and cut into chunks; return to pan. Simmer 5-10 minutes or until heated through. Remove bay leaves. Serve with rice.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/wild-duck-gumbo/print/
Tender venison backstrap is sliced thinly before being breaded and fried to make a savory crispy crust.
Place venison slices into a shallow bowl and pour in 2 cups milk and hot sauce. Stir to coat, then cover and marinate for 1 hour.
Heat vegetable oil in an electric fryer or skillet to 325 degrees.
Set up a dredging station: Stir together flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Whisk eggs and remaining 1/2 cup milk together in a separate shallow bowl.
Dip venison slices into the flour mixture, then into the egg mixture, then back into the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour.
Fry in the hot oil until lightly browned on each side, about 3 minutes. Remove with tongs and drain briefly on paper towels before serving.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/131713/fried-venison-backstrap/
This venison tenderloin recipe originated via other recipe suggestions for filet mignon.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange bacon slices on a slotted baking pan.
Bake bacon in the preheated oven until partially cooked but still flexible, 6 to 8 minutes.
Brush venison tenderloins with olive oil and season with onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Place tenderloin roasts side by side and wrap them together in strips of partially cooked bacon. Place into a roasting pan.
Roast in the preheated oven until bacon is browned and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a tenderloin reads at least 145 degrees, about 1 hour.
Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook and stir until mushrooms are soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in green onion. Stir in cream and cook, stirring often, until heated through. Serve sauce with tenderloins.
Note: Every deer will produce different sizes of tenderloin, and every butcher is different in cuts of venison. Some butchers will cut tenderloins into steaks like filet mignon; others will leave the tenderloins like small roasts (which I believe keeps the meat tender and won't dry out). For best results, use an instant-read meat thermometer and adjust cooking times accordingly.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/231345/bacon-wrapped-venison-tenderloin-with-garlic-cream-sauce/
You can use the traditional chicken breast or veal, or you can do what I do and use wild turkey cutlets, or pheasant breasts. Do your best to not get too fancy with this: It's comfort food, and it doesn't need lots of extra ingredients. Just be sure to get the best quality cheese and tomatoes you can find.
Sauce:
Turkey:
Make the sauce first. Heat the olive oil in a medium pot and saute the onions, stirring occasionally, until they are soft and translucent, about 6-8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute. Add the tomato paste, mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often. You want the tomato paste to darken to a brick color.
Add the can of crushed tomatoes, the wine, the salt, red pepper flakes, sugar and the herbs. Mix well and let this simmer gently while you finish the dish.
Start with slices of turkey breast about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick. It doesn't matter too much how large the slices are, as you can cut them into serving pieces after you pound them flat. Put the slices between two pieces of plastic wrap, then pound them flat; I like mine between 1/8 and 1/4 inch thick.
Mix the parmigiano cheese with the breadcrumbs. Salt the turkey well, dip into the beaten eggs and then dredge in the breadcrumb-cheese mixture. Heat the 1/4 cup of olive oil in a large pan and fry the turkey cutlets over medium-high heat until golden on both sides, about 6 to 8 minutes.
While the turkey is frying, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Find a casserole pan (9x13 is a good size) and lay down a layer of sauce. Put the cooked turkey cutlets on the sauce in one layer. Lay down a little more sauce, then cover each cutlet with the mozzarella cheese. Bake in the oven until the mozzarella just starts to brown on the edges, about 12 to 14 minutes. Serve with spaghetti or in a hoagie roll.
Source: www.honest-food.net/turkey-parmesan-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
