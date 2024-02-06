Why do you buy where you buy

By Rennie Phillips

It's not been that long ago I heard several college-age kids talking about buying a car. There was one car they described as the perfect car. They went on and on about how great the car was and how they had to have the car. Can you guess the main reason why they were buying the car? It was the stereo. They didn't talk about the age of the car or the mileage or even the condition of the car or how the car ran. It was the stereo and how it sounded.

Dad used to call the bank in Keystone, Nebraska, and tell them he was going to buy a new car. They'd tell him to go ahead and come down later and fill out the paperwork on a loan. So Mom and Dad would go look at a car and then begin to dicker on the price with the salesman. It might take a while because I think both of them enjoyed the process; offer was met by counteroffer till both settled on a price. Probably what sold the car back then was the reputation of both the car and dealer, and I would say the reputation of the dealer was the most important.

This is still important today for many people. Many still rely on the reputation of the seller as the sole reason to buy a particular object. However, many simply are looking for a bargain. I find it amusing listening to some of the advertisements on TV and how people will buy simply because of what I would call sales gimmicks. One is if you buy right now you will save thousands of dollars. You might save that much, but what I'm thinking about is the thousands you will owe. Or the advertisement about zero interest for 72 or 84 months. Once I get the thing paid for it'll be like six or seven years old. I don't think I'll take them up on the advertisement.

What has amazed me is how people buy the most mundane things. One of the most common farmers market vegetables is tomatoes. Some will buy the biggest, prettiest tomatoes with no thought about the taste. Some will buy the cheapest and will actually compare them to store prices with no thought about the taste. Then some will buy the tomato based on taste alone. They may shop different vendors and prices, but taste is the determining factor. If it doesn't taste good, they don't want it. One thing I find interesting is that once they find a vendor who has good-tasting tomatoes they will search them out to buy again. For many, trust in the vendor is a big deal when it comes to vegetables and in what we eat.