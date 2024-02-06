Whose troubles are worse?

By Ellen Shuck

So you think your problems and challenges are broader, more tragic and heart-breaking than those of others? There are many times when you feel as if what you're enduring is so traumatic the experience is overshadowing your life. We feel like we can't lead our own lives because our mind is so occupied with our challenges.

Jane was trying to solve a problem with a young person, Jim, aimed toward his education. It seemed that regardless of how intently she attempted to find a solution for the dilemma, the more difficult and bleak the situation became. Jane tried one avenue for educating Jim, and then another. After much consultation with his counselor, school systems and various other sources of possible assistance, Jane finally settled on a solution, of sorts. Her attitude was that one can't always get what they would rather acquire.

As Jane discussed the matter with a friend, Sarah, that had tried to help with Jim, she was surprised to find that Sarah was encountering a situation that made Jane's circumstance minute. However, Sarah had never said a word about her problems. Instead she seemed to be carrying on her life as usual. It wasn't until Jane participated in the conversation that day with Sarah that she found out. Sarah was comforting Jane, saying she didn't see how she could keep on shouldering Jim's erratic behavior: "It must be horrible to live with the situation constantly."

After the phone conversation had ended, Jane was drawn into her world of meditation about the problems and challenges that everyone faces. No one is exempt from suffering. We may not see evidence of the inner trauma that's going on inside everyone. This doesn't mean that some refuse to worry, but regardless of the topic of concern, no one gets through life unscathed.