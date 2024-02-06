All sections
February 22, 2020

Who trims the hedge in February?

Whoever trimmed this hedge didn't do such a wonderful job. And why would anyone trim his hedge in February? As I looked closer at this unsightly yard work, I realized that the gardener had left not one single green leaf on the ground. Investigating further, I found small hoof prints all around the hedge. A family of deer had made a dinner visit during the night...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Whoever trimmed this hedge didn't do such a wonderful job. And why would anyone trim his hedge in February?

As I looked closer at this unsightly yard work, I realized that the gardener had left not one single green leaf on the ground. Investigating further, I found small hoof prints all around the hedge. A family of deer had made a dinner visit during the night.

Whitetail deer are notorious for bravely entering residential areas looking for food. This hedge provided the February nourishment a family of deer needed. The owner of the hedge was not upset because the deer were simply doing what they needed to do to stay alive.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

