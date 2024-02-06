Who trims the hedge in February?

As I looked closer at this unsightly yard work, I realized that the gardener had left not one single green leaf on the ground. Investigating further, I found small hoof prints all around the hedge. A family of deer had made a dinner visit during the night.

Whitetail deer are notorious for bravely entering residential areas looking for food. This hedge provided the February nourishment a family of deer needed. The owner of the hedge was not upset because the deer were simply doing what they needed to do to stay alive.