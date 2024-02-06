Who is in control?

"And when he got into the boat, his disciples followed him. And behold, there arose a great storm on the sea, so that the boat was being swamped by the waves; but he was asleep. And they went and woke him, saying, 'Save us, Lord; we are perishing.' And he said to them, 'Why are you afraid, O you of little faith?' Then he rose and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm. And the men marveled, saying, 'What sort of man is this, that even winds and sea obey him?'" Matthew 8:23--27 (ESV).
I think about Jesus and his disciples during the storm. The disciples are people like you and me. They are afraid and looking for answers. However, Jesus is sleeping through the storm. At first glance we might ask if he is concerned at all. The master teacher knows how to use a crisis to advance his disciples' education. Surprisingly, he rebukes them for being afraid instead of facing the storm with faith.
These men are familiar with being at sea, and this is a legitimately dangerous storm. Their lack of faith is in God. Jesus is in the boat with them, but they do not realize the extent of what he can do. Can you picture what happens next? Jesus stands up and yells at the storm. I wonder if he sounded like a shouting country preacher. To the amazement of his disciples, the wind and waves respond to Jesus' command to be still. They realize he is in control and could stop the storm.
I think it would be wise for all of us to take comfort in knowing God is in control. People are grabbing for power in all areas of life. Sometimes, when we gain the control we are seeking, we make a mess of things. Have you ever wrecked a car? Have you ever made a poor leadership decision? The more control you shoulder, the more responsibility you will bear. You may even be blamed for things beyond your control.
You may ask, "If God is in control, are people responsible for their actions?" The short answer is, "Yes." This is where Isaiah 55:8-11 helps us. It says, "For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. For as the rain and the snow come down from heaven and do not return there but water the earth, making it bring forth and sprout, giving seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall my word be that goes out from my mouth; it shall not return to me empty, but it shall accomplish that which I purpose, and shall succeed in the thing for which I sent it."
When we pray for people in leadership positions, we keep in mind God is in control. Proverbs 21:1 says, "The king's heart is a stream of water in the hand of the Lord; he turns it wherever he will." When we are worried about the future, we take comfort in knowing, "Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand." Proverbs 19:21 (ESV).
Are you in the middle of a storm? Have you forgotten God is in control? Remember Philippians 4:6-7, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.