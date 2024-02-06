Who is in control?

I think it would be wise for all of us to take comfort in knowing God is in control. People are grabbing for power in all areas of life. Sometimes, when we gain the control we are seeking, we make a mess of things. Have you ever wrecked a car? Have you ever made a poor leadership decision? The more control you shoulder, the more responsibility you will bear. You may even be blamed for things beyond your control.

You may ask, "If God is in control, are people responsible for their actions?" The short answer is, "Yes." This is where Isaiah 55:8-11 helps us. It says, "For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. For as the rain and the snow come down from heaven and do not return there but water the earth, making it bring forth and sprout, giving seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall my word be that goes out from my mouth; it shall not return to me empty, but it shall accomplish that which I purpose, and shall succeed in the thing for which I sent it."

When we pray for people in leadership positions, we keep in mind God is in control. Proverbs 21:1 says, "The king's heart is a stream of water in the hand of the Lord; he turns it wherever he will." When we are worried about the future, we take comfort in knowing, "Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand." Proverbs 19:21 (ESV).

Are you in the middle of a storm? Have you forgotten God is in control? Remember Philippians 4:6-7, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."