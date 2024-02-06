Who is an expert?

By Rennie Phillips

On a weekly basis, I write an article for the Southeast Missourian newspaper. Many of these articles deal with gardening, or more specifically, growing vegetables.

I took the Master Gardener class a number of years ago, and we did a little studying on flowers and such, but I honestly know very, very little about flowers. I know more about vegetables.

Am I an expert on vegetables? I don't believe so. It seems like the more I learn, the more I realize how little I really do know. I probably know more than the average gardener but can't hold a candle to guys like Paul Schnare.

When we were growing up, it was kind of the norm to correct the little ones with everything from a talking to up to a good spanking. But little by little, some have advised new parents spanking will cause problems with the children's inner person, so they shouldn't be physically spanked. One should correct them by talking to them in a normal voice.

This might work for some children. It won't work for others. I believe there are some kids that one could beat to death, and it wouldn't change anything. But there are some kids where all it takes is a word or two. Some would profit from a darn good butt warming as well.

Who's the expert? I don't believe it's the writer or publisher who has all the degrees and clinical data. I would say it's the grandparents who have raised their own as well as the neighbors' and are now dealing with grandkids.

Mom and Dad raised two girls and two boys. And then they had the privilege of being blessed with a bunch of grandkids. It seemed like there was always a grandkid or two staying at Mom and Dad's. Mom and Dad and my grandparents knew how to raise good kids.

If I wanted to talk to an expert on milking cows, I'd find someone who had actually milked a cow or two.

I watched a video of a dairy the other day that had 35,000 cows. They said on the video that at any given time, they would be milking 33,000 cows. This dairy milked cows around the clock.

Now, if you wanted information on automated milking, this is where you would find an expert.

But if you wanted to find out about hand milking, then look for some old geezer who grew up on a farm or ranch and grew up poor. Most likely, they paid their bills by selling milk and cream and probably eggs.

Mom and Dad milked 10 to 20 cows morning and night by hand year 'round. This sounds like a lot, and it was.