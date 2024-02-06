Who I hope to be when I grow up

You have forgiven me of my many faults, weaknesses -- of all my sin. You have blessed me with healing, even when I am careless with the health and strength you gave me. You have given me many years to love and serve you. You have loved me so patiently.

Even though you are the maker of the universe, powerful, wise, majestic beyond anything or anyone I can ever understand, you are for me -- though I disappoint you over and over and over again.

I thank you, Lord, with all my heart, soul and mind.

So today I thank you for three things: joy, love, music.

I thank you for the joy you have allowed me to feel all of my life. Whether I am experiencing happiness or challenge; grief; loss; illness -- no matter what, you have given me a deep, inner joy -- a serenity. I can't explain it -- I just feel it and I am grateful.

And I thank you for giving me a mother and father who loved dearly, not only each other and each one of their children, but you, dear Lord.

Thank you for giving me a loving faithful husband; children who respect and love me; siblings who rejoice when they are together. Thank you for friends, for caring people. You have given me this wonderful taste of earthly love, so that I can begin to understand the depths of heavenly love that you must have for me.

And finally today I thank you for music. That amazing harmony of the universe! There is music all around: sometimes sweet; sometimes sad; always beautiful. It is music so strong, so intense, so full that it bursts through every experience. The music seeks words sometimes, and becomes poetry, or an inspiring story, a lament, or a challenging message. Thank you, Lord, for music.

And so, dear Lord, in your time, "sing me to heaven", where I may live forever in your unspeakable joy, listening to your music, wrapped in your perfect love.

My soul sings thanksgiving and praise to you, my God, my Savior and my Comforting Presence.

-- Lois G. Ford (1929-2011)