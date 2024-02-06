Who has your favorite 'sammich'?

Devon Smith

Deli sandwiches are another one of those items where a lot of places try to do them, BG's Olde Tyme Deli, Subway, Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches and others. I personally like Jimmy John's for my deli sandwiches because they have great food and awesome combinations for their sandwiches.

Ellen Gipson

Any current SEMO student or past alumni knows that Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches is the go-to for delicious deli sandwiches. Forget catching candy at the homecoming parade, I'm there for the Jimmy John's float! Jimmy John's sweet signature homemade French bread slathered in mayonnaise (so creamy and delicious that even the dietitian secretly hopes for extra), and then choose from more juicy deli meats than you could ever dream of (turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, salami, and capicola -- they got 'em all. Add on some cheese, and all the crunchy, fresh veggies, and you've got yourself a meal! I love the "Beach Club" -- turkey, avocado and provolone.

Nick Johnston

When deciding where to enjoy a deli sandwich, I am driven by either convenience and price, or taste and quality. For convenience and price, I typically pick Catapult Creative House, Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, or Firehouse Subs. These places have enjoyable and price-friendly options. When I am in the mood for something more, I've been heading to Smokehouse 61. I am sure it is my BBQ-loving inner carnivore speaking, but their beef sammies are legit! If you want something more "deli style" they have that as well. Next time you are there, give the "Beef King" or "Beef 61" a try! Happy eating!

Matt Glenn

I haven't really seen a conventional "deli" in the area so I went to the "Google machine" and the only "deli" that popped up was BG's Old Tyme Deli. Upon walking in for a late lunch I thought I was whamboozled. The spacious pub atmosphere with a half dozen barflies already halfway to Lynyrd Skynyrd drunk had me skeptical as to what I wandered into. However when I looked at the menu they had several custom sandwiches to choose from as well as appetizers, burgers, and dinner items. I got the "BG's Supreme" and was handed a tasty sammich on a hoagie roll. So mission successful, you can't stay mad at a tasty sammich. Plus the server Paul was a ball of energy with a way upbeat attitude and great service. I'll definitely have to go back after 5p.m. so I can get white girl wasted with everyone else and nosh on a dagwood.

-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig