All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 23, 2023

Who are your priorities?

Some new phones are coming out. At one point in time, I would have been excited. Not anymore. Unlike their predecessors, these new phones boast that they are faster, stronger and have better features than their previous designs and competitors. No matter their differences, they all have one common trait: they compete for my time and attention. Time and attention are two priceless commodities that are far too easily given away...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

Some new phones are coming out. At one point in time, I would have been excited. Not anymore. Unlike their predecessors, these new phones boast that they are faster, stronger and have better features than their previous designs and competitors. No matter their differences, they all have one common trait: they compete for my time and attention. Time and attention are two priceless commodities that are far too easily given away.

Life is short. James 4:14b, "What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes." You are here and then, like the smoke of a birthday candle, gone. The challenge to everyone in every era is how to invest your time and attention. There are three critical questions to determine how to invest these two valuable and limited commodities:

First, what is your purpose? God is the one who has created you. Therefore, he has a purpose for you. Your responsibility to your Creator is to reflect the purpose he has formed you for. Therefore, it is crucial to know your purpose and set your intentions for the day based on your purpose. Your intentions are an investment in living to the fullest this side of heaven.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Second, what are your roles? Each one of us has various roles we play. Roles that will change from season to season. My role as a dad has changed now that my children are no longer toddlers but teenagers and young adults. Know your roles. You need to define your roles to know how to employ your purpose.

Third, who are your priorities? Notice that the question does not ask what your priorities are but who. Your task list will never get done. Wash the dishes; there's more on the countertop. Check off all the phone calls; there's one more to return. You will always have more to do than you ever have time for. You need then to shift your focus from your tasks list -- those things you need to get done -- to who your priorities are. Make the people in your life a greater priority than the checklist of your life.

I will inevitably get a new phone. My mission now though is not to let a phone, or anything else, have me. I have been bought at a price far too valuable to let plastic, metal, and bright lights capture me.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
ColumnOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy