Who are your priorities?

Some new phones are coming out. At one point in time, I would have been excited. Not anymore. Unlike their predecessors, these new phones boast that they are faster, stronger and have better features than their previous designs and competitors. No matter their differences, they all have one common trait: they compete for my time and attention. Time and attention are two priceless commodities that are far too easily given away.

Life is short. James 4:14b, "What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes." You are here and then, like the smoke of a birthday candle, gone. The challenge to everyone in every era is how to invest your time and attention. There are three critical questions to determine how to invest these two valuable and limited commodities:

First, what is your purpose? God is the one who has created you. Therefore, he has a purpose for you. Your responsibility to your Creator is to reflect the purpose he has formed you for. Therefore, it is crucial to know your purpose and set your intentions for the day based on your purpose. Your intentions are an investment in living to the fullest this side of heaven.