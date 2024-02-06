Who are you?

By Rennie Phillips

I was checking Facebook the other day when I came across a post that caught my eye. So I shared it with my friends on Facebook and went on doing life in general. I was drying some beef jerky so every now and then I'd go check the jerky so it didn't get too dry. I was also looking for a specific Christmas present, checking the prices and guarantees and shipping charges and such. So later on I came trolling back to the page on Facebook where I'd posted earlier. This time it not only caught my eye but kind of caught my mental attention. "Don't change yourself so that others will like you. Be yourself so that the right people will love you."

I got to thinking how many times we dress to get other's attention or we cut our hair or dye our hair or even get tattoos or rings. We do all this and many more. Some probably go to college and some stay home and work. Some go into the service and some rebel. Some do drugs while others smoke and do all kinds of weird stuff. I wonder how much of this is to get attention and how much is really us?

When we first moved to Scott City and I began to pastor I wore dress slacks and button shirts and a tie now and then, especially on Sunday. I tended to wear a jacket on Sunday. But I didn't like the dressed-up image. I got to thinking did I become a different person when I put the dress clothes on or was I the same one on Monday in the jeans? I came to realize that I needed to be the same person on Sunday all dressed up as on Monday in jeans. No difference.

I remember growing up we seemed to wear those lace up high top tennis shoes. They were those dark blue blue jean canvas material. It didn't seem like we got more than a pair a year so when we got a new pair it was special. Those new shoes made one feel like one could outrun a race horse or jump higher than a deer. It was as if those shoes put a spring in our step and lifted our spirits. The shoes didn't change who we was on the inside but it sure changed our outlook right then.

Kind of like when we take an old pickup and work on revitalizing it. The one thing I could do was change the oil. Not too difficult on the old pickups we had way back when. The one we used a bunch I think was an old 49 GMC three-quartrer-ton pickup. Amazing how that old worn-out pickup would seem to run better after we'd just changed the oil. Probably in reality it didn't run one iota better. Now if we'd changed the plugs and the plug wires, now that would have made a difference. Used to change the rotor and cap and points and such. Always amazed me how it seemed to make it run better with just an oil change. I think changing the oil had more of an effect on me than on the pickup.