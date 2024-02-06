White House pastry chefs make National Mall in gingerbread

WASHINGTON -- The traditional White House gingerbread house isn't exactly a house this year. It's a massive, sugary replica of the entire National Mall.

The pastry creation -- featured at Monday's unveiling of the White House holiday decorations -- required 225 pounds of dough, 25 pounds of chocolate and 20 pounds of white icing. It includes replicas of the Capitol, the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, the Washington Monument and the White House, complete with tiny green wreaths with red ribbons on each window.

White House pastry chefs have created gingerbread houses during the holidays since the early 1970s. The first one depicted a Christmas village. Another was a replica of President Bill Clinton's boyhood home in Arkansas.

"American Treasures" is the theme of this year's White House holiday decor, designed by first lady Melania Trump, who tweeted a video showing her walking amid the display. Decorations in the ornate East Room are meant to highlight the diversity and ingenuity of American architecture.

Four custom-made mantelpieces feature the skylines of New York, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco. Seventy-two handmade paper ornaments representing six regions across the nation adorn four 14-foot fir trees. In the library, trees are decorated with ornaments from all states and territories.