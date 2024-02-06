WHICHCRAFT to use?

CONCORD, N.H. -- I love carving jack-o'-lanterns, but after coming downstairs one fall morning to find that an overly ripe pumpkin had "bled" all over my dining room table and ruined it, the idea of decorating with fake gourds does have a certain appeal.

Foam craft pumpkins can be decent stand-ins for the real thing for autumn and Halloween decorating, but their uniformly bright orange color and squat plastic stems sometimes scream "fake." With a bit of doctoring, however, they can be transformed into reasonably realistic-looking facsimiles that will last year after year. I found multiple online tutorials for improving the appearance of both the pumpkins and the stems, and I mixed and matched a few to test them out. While all were a big improvement over the originals, I'm not sure they would fool anyone who looks at them closely.

Here's what I found, with each method rated from 1 to 10, with 10 indicating the least expensive, easiest and best results:

Cotton stem/paint:

This combination was the least expensive of the three, and the pumpkin-painting portion was the easiest. The stem, however, was a challenge. I found a tutorial on the Simple Southern Charm Interiors blog that calls for using Mod Podge brand glue to adhere wisps of cotton to the stem, coating the cotton with glue, shaping the partially-dried result and then painting over the whole thing once it had dried. That proved to be difficult and messy, and I found myself ripping off the cotton and starting over after ending up with a lumpy mess. Once I was done, however, the result did resemble a dried stem, at least from a distance.

This photo in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, shows a real pumpkin, left, next to a craft foam pumpkin. Faux pumpkins certainly last longer than their real counterparts, but they often look unnatural, particularly the stems. Holly Ramer ~ Associated Press

For the pumpkin, I followed instructions on a blog called Average But Inspired. Using brown acrylic craft paint, I painted the grooves of the pumpkin and then wiped it with a cloth to give the pumpkin a slightly aged look. While the instructions said to wait a few minutes before wiping, my paint dried really fast and I found that I had to wipe fairly quickly to avoid harsh lines. The tutorial also calls for using a bit of cream and green paint on various parts of the pumpkin to add shading.

COST: 8

EASE: 5

RESULTS: 7

Newspaper stem/glaze:

My second attempt involved two straight-forward techniques: creating a fake stem out of newspaper and masking tape, and brushing the pumpkin with a glaze made out of watered-down paint. If you already have masking tape on hand, this would be the cheapest option, too.