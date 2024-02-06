Which side?

Every now and then, a western movie comes on TV, and we usually watch it. Some are OK, some good, and some stink. But now and then, a reality show comes on about living in the West and riding and working horses. What makes me wonder is when the cowboys or cowgirls get on the horse on the right side. This is a no no. One gets on a horse on the left side. Some calf ropers may train their horses so they get on on the right side. Don't know if they do, but the normal horse mount is from the left side.

I got to wondering why? Why would a cowboy get on a horse on the left side? One usually has the reins in his left hand, usually grabs ahold of the horn with the right hand, sticks his left foot in the stirrup and swings the right foot over the horse. Maybe he mounts from the left side so he can grasp the horn with the right hand. Don't know.

Kind of like hand milking a milk cow. Always milk her from the right side. Maybe once in a blue moon one has to milk from the left side but next to never. We always set our stool down by the cows right flank, sat down and put the hobbles on her, brushed off her teats, moved the bucket under her and went to milking. But we always sat by her right flank. We hand milked, which probably makes a difference. Dad never had an automatic milker except for Mom and Mick and me. She was milked from the right side.

I have an old Massey Ferguson 135, and I next to always get on it from the left side. It's set up so one can climb on from both sides, but I just choose the left side. Maybe it's because of my early training on horses, but then I started milking about the same time as I started riding horses. I think most big tractors with cabs have them rigged for the driver to get on using the left side. It just seems right for me to use the left side. I've gotten on using the right side, but it's awkward and doesn't feel right.