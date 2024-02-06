Where's Rey? Despite Monopoly maker's promise, it's still missing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Where is the character Rey in the "Star Wars" version of Monopoly? In a land far, far away, apparently.

Eighteen months after game-maker Hasbro promised to add the female character to the game by the fall of 2016, the Illinois girl who wrote to them to say "girls matter" still is waiting.

Others are, too.

After inquiries from The Associated Press this week, Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro said it made the piece but didn't release the new version in the United States "due to insufficient interest."

People who bought the all-male game can request a Rey from customer service, spokeswoman Julie Duffy said Wednesday.

"In early 2016, Hasbro updated the 2015 Star Wars: Monopoly game to add a Rey token. This product was sold to retailers in several markets around the world, but is not available for sale in the U.S. due to insufficient interest," Duffy wrote in an email.

The AP asked Duffy to specify which countries had such sets available, but she did not do so.

Hasbro's comments this week differ from what the company said it would do in January 2016 amid an online outcry that carried the hashtag #WheresRey.

"We love the passion fans have for Rey, and are happy to announce that we will be making a running change to include her in the Monopoly: Star Wars game available later this year," Duffy told The AP in an emailed statement at the time.

She added fans who had purchased the game "can obtain the Rey token by contacting Hasbro Consumer Care when the updated game becomes available later this year."

Carrie Goldman of Evanston, Illinois, whose daughter, Annie Rose, wrote the letter that sparked the outcry, said Wednesday while she is happy her daughter will be able to get a Rey figure, it's not exactly how they understood Hasbro's promise.