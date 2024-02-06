Where we go from here

In her 1981 keynote address "The Uses of Anger: Women Responding to Racism" at the National Women's Studies Association Conference, writer Audre Lorde made a helpful distinction between anger and hatred. She said, "This hatred and our anger are very different. Hatred is the fury of those who do not share our goals, and its object is death and destruction. Anger is a grief of distortions between peers, and its object is change."

Anger, she proposes, leads to dialogue with others that creates life-giving change. It has a place within democracy. Hatred, on the other hand, causes death and destruction born from an unwillingness to work with others. It does not have a place within a democratic nation.

I couldn't quite name the sense of deep hurt, betrayal and mourning I feel about the events at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 until I read the words of John Paul Lederach, senior fellow at Humanity United and professor emeritus at the University of Notre Dame, in "The Pause," The On Being Project's weekly email.

He wrote, "I have noticed that across a wide and deeply divided political spectrum, most everyone seeks to speak for and protect the Constitution, almost as if our shared document is a victim. I would offer that the deeper casualty lies with the loss of our basic social contract. We note its disappearance when toxic social dynamics spill into the mainstream of our collective life: dehumanization replaces basic respect; blame supplants responsibility; and violence is justified over dialogue."

The horror and grief I feel at the actions of a president entrusted with leading who seeks to serve himself at others' expense and at my fellow Americans who, in some combination, allowed their anger and fear to be manipulated as well as freely chose hatred, is because of the breach of the agreed-upon ideal of democracy, yes. But even more so, it is because of the breach of a deeper, more fundamental contract we are all supposed to share: the upholding of each other's dignity. The recognition of our common humanity and the desire to see each other, to work for each other, to ensure the rights of each other in love. Love goes beyond liking or agreeing with someone; it calls us, despite differences, to will and seek the good of the other.

In The New Republic article "All the Rage: What a literature that embraces a female anger can achieve," Rebecca Solnit references Jonathan Schell's book on the power of nonviolence, "The Unconquerable Word," "which makes the case that even state violence is ultimately weakness, since, as Hannah Arendt wrote, 'Power and violence are opposites; where the one rules absolutely, the other is absent.'"