Where should your research go? Donating to an archive

All family historians should decide where to deposit their research when they decide it is complete (or as complete as they want it) or after their passing. Before you decide, you should determine whether an interested relative wants to continue the quest. Sometimes you already know this, but otherwise you should ask. Relatives who work in digital media might prefer that you donate originals and provide them with digital copies. Another possibility is for you to continue researching while sharing with the interested relative(s).

An important consideration is identifying or sourcing research materials so that someone who is unfamiliar with it would know what they are. For example, are people in your photographs identified? Are sources for materials cited on the reverse of hard copies or attached/included in digital files?

Your research should have at least a basic organizational scheme. At a minimum, this would be keeping your family research separate from other important papers. Separate paper or digital files for surnames and/or individual ancestors or families is even better. If an ancestor lived in several locations, separate research from each site.

If your children or other relatives are uninterested, but you still want your research preserved for and accessible to other researchers, consider donating to a manuscript collection. There are many options, and you should investigate before donating.

First, find an archive that is the best "fit" for your collection. Some collections reject genealogical collections, others may select key documents, while others may take the whole collection. Few archival collections offer the latter option because of space limitations. Some examples of distinct types of archives are special collections and archives (which usual focus on specific topics or locations), county or local history archives for local genealogy materials, and state-level archives for a collection encompassing multiple locations in that state.

Some family historians place the greatest consideration for their donation on location. That is, they want their materials available in a specific place. If this is most important to you, check first to see if there is an archive in that locality that accepts personal papers.