Where is your mind?

By Rennie Phillips

Since my wife works at Southeast Missouri State University we can get shots and such on campus. So I went up on Monday but they didn't have any of the special flu shots for seniors ages 65 and older. There wasn't a single person in the waiting room at the time. But since they didn't have a shot for me, I went back later in the week. This time there were three in the waiting room with me, and one of them definitely was sick. They had on a mask, so I figured it was the flu. Not good. As I sat waiting to get my shot I was struck by the other three who were waiting. Two of them were staring at their phones, and the third was working on homework, I assume. She was reading and writing in her notebook.

I was tempted to take out my phone and stare at my emails or to go through Facebook, but I didn't. I sat and watched the three of them. I wondered what the two with their faces in their phones were thinking? Were they just totally engrossed in their phones, or was their mind active and working? I wondered.

But it got me wondering what we did when we had some free time back when there were no phones or TVs in the waiting rooms. Seems like since time began we have to wait for something. We wait for our food, service or whatever. It has been enough years since I was young that I can't remember where my mind was when I had to sit and wait. But there were times when I knew right where my mind was.

One time each year Mom and Dad would take Mick, my brother, and me to the dentist. It was not one iota of fun. Mick usually didn't have a cavity, and I'd have six or eight or 10. Back then, the dentist didn't reschedule you for later. He would numb you down, pick up his drill and go at it. So sitting in the waiting room had to be awful. I still don't like it.

The moment I walk through the door, I'd like to keep moving and go right on back and get worked. Back when I was a kid, my mind had to be on the drill for sure. Why they couldn't have invented a silent drill, I will never know. In addition to the drill, one could hear the air suction machine. Man, I shiver even now. But like my dentist says, "I have my teeth." Back then, a phone might have helped to distract my mind a little bit. Don't get me wrong, a good dentist is worth their weight in gold.