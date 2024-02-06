Where hospitality begins

Martin Luther was once asked what he would do if he knew the end was coming today. "He replied that he would plant a tree and pay his taxes." (Schriener, Thomas R. The New American Commentary; 1, 2, Peter, Jude, [Nashville, Broadman and Holman, 2003], 211.)

Seems like a very odd reply to a serious question. What Luther was driving at was that he was living every day as if it were his last. He was living with a sense of urgency.

Peter writes in his first letter that the end of all things is at hand. For Peter and other New Testament writers, the end of all things is both a termination point and a process beginning at the cross stretching to the last days. Peter encourages the Christian men and women whom he is writing not to panic nor acquiesce at the thought of the end of all things. Instead, they build a rich community of faith by loving each other, showing hospitality and serving each other. Three traits are necessary to thrive in urgent times.

Love each other, for love covers a multitude of sins. To cover is to veil or hide. Covering a multitude of sins does not gloss over wrongdoing any more than excusing abuse. Covering a multitude of sins is overlooking when you are wronged--not holding a grudge. Acknowledging the wrong-doer is fully accountable for their behavior but not being ruled by their conduct. Love is proactive and actively forgiving.