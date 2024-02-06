All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresOctober 10, 2020
Where hospitality begins
Martin Luther was once asked what he would do if he knew the end was coming today. "He replied that he would plant a tree and pay his taxes." (Schriener, Thomas R. The New American Commentary; 1, 2, Peter, Jude, [Nashville, Broadman and Holman, 2003], 211.)...
Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

Martin Luther was once asked what he would do if he knew the end was coming today. "He replied that he would plant a tree and pay his taxes." (Schriener, Thomas R. The New American Commentary; 1, 2, Peter, Jude, [Nashville, Broadman and Holman, 2003], 211.)

Seems like a very odd reply to a serious question. What Luther was driving at was that he was living every day as if it were his last. He was living with a sense of urgency.

Peter writes in his first letter that the end of all things is at hand. For Peter and other New Testament writers, the end of all things is both a termination point and a process beginning at the cross stretching to the last days. Peter encourages the Christian men and women whom he is writing not to panic nor acquiesce at the thought of the end of all things. Instead, they build a rich community of faith by loving each other, showing hospitality and serving each other. Three traits are necessary to thrive in urgent times.

Love each other, for love covers a multitude of sins. To cover is to veil or hide. Covering a multitude of sins does not gloss over wrongdoing any more than excusing abuse. Covering a multitude of sins is overlooking when you are wronged--not holding a grudge. Acknowledging the wrong-doer is fully accountable for their behavior but not being ruled by their conduct. Love is proactive and actively forgiving.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Practice hospitality. You are opening your life and your heart to others. Possessing a priority of hospitality demonstrates openness and invitation to welcome others, even whom you may disagree with, into your home and heart.

Showing hospitality is a mindset before it is an action, so 1 Peter says to who hospitality without grumbling. Without wishing that you didn't have to. Hospitality begins in our heads before it emerges through our hands. Creative hospitality in an or COVID era looks like phone calls, emails, drive-by birthday parades. Actions we take to let others know they are loved deeply.

Lastly, serve each other. Our first response with the end all things is at hand is to live for every desire we ever imagined. The Bible tells us that living with urgency is living through service. To care for each other in the way that God has gifted you. To build up each other as the day is drawing near. The easy step is to be self-absorbed. Divine urgency is to serve others.

Imagine if we lived every day as if it were our last. Lived in serving, loving, and embracing each other and living a contagious, divine sense of urgency.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
ColumnOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...
ColumnSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realt...
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy