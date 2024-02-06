Where hospitality begins

Martin Luther was once asked what he would do if he knew the end was coming today. "He replied that he would plant a tree and pay his taxes." (Schriener, Thomas R. The New American Commentary; 1, 2, Peter, Jude, [Nashville, Broadman and Holman, 2003], 211.)
Seems like a very odd reply to a serious question. What Luther was driving at was that he was living every day as if it were his last. He was living with a sense of urgency.
Peter writes in his first letter that the end of all things is at hand. For Peter and other New Testament writers, the end of all things is both a termination point and a process beginning at the cross stretching to the last days. Peter encourages the Christian men and women whom he is writing not to panic nor acquiesce at the thought of the end of all things. Instead, they build a rich community of faith by loving each other, showing hospitality and serving each other. Three traits are necessary to thrive in urgent times.
Love each other, for love covers a multitude of sins. To cover is to veil or hide. Covering a multitude of sins does not gloss over wrongdoing any more than excusing abuse. Covering a multitude of sins is overlooking when you are wronged--not holding a grudge. Acknowledging the wrong-doer is fully accountable for their behavior but not being ruled by their conduct. Love is proactive and actively forgiving.
Practice hospitality. You are opening your life and your heart to others. Possessing a priority of hospitality demonstrates openness and invitation to welcome others, even whom you may disagree with, into your home and heart.
Showing hospitality is a mindset before it is an action, so 1 Peter says to who hospitality without grumbling. Without wishing that you didn't have to. Hospitality begins in our heads before it emerges through our hands. Creative hospitality in an or COVID era looks like phone calls, emails, drive-by birthday parades. Actions we take to let others know they are loved deeply.
Lastly, serve each other. Our first response with the end all things is at hand is to live for every desire we ever imagined. The Bible tells us that living with urgency is living through service. To care for each other in the way that God has gifted you. To build up each other as the day is drawing near. The easy step is to be self-absorbed. Divine urgency is to serve others.
Imagine if we lived every day as if it were our last. Lived in serving, loving, and embracing each other and living a contagious, divine sense of urgency.
