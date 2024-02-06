When you're smiling

By Jeff Long

When giving written examinations to students, it's often fair to offer some multiple-choice questions. Here's one.

Try to get the correct answer.

(Broad hint: The correct answer is C.)

When a stranger smiles at you in the street, you should:

A) Assume he's drunk

B) Assume he's insane

C) Assume he's an American

In the interests of full disclosure, this column is based not only on my own experience of traveling but also on a recent online column at theatlantic.com.

One of the remarks my wife and I have heard when we have had the opportunity to visit Europe and the Middle East has to do with the optimism frequently displayed by visiting Americans.

Americans are -- and this is nearly a direct quote from elderly friends we've made in Scotland -- "loud, gas-guzzling and optimistic."

Hmm.

I make no comment on the accuracy of that statement; however, I can comment as an American on the lack of certain courtesies abroad that are taken for granted in our country.

Holding the door open for a stranger behind you -- almost never witnessed by us. Saying "excuse me" when the paths of two people come uncomfortably close -- rarely heard.

In Israel, we witnessed people cutting into buffet lines for food without explanation or embarrassment. The last example happened so often in the Holy Land, it began to interfere with my digestion.

Despite recent -- and so far failed -- efforts to restrict immigration from certain countries, the plain fact is the U.S.A. has been extraordinarily welcoming of non-natives to these shores.

Because our republic's proud history has been that of a melting pot, Americans tend to rely more on nonverbal communication. We smile more, in other words.