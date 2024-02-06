When you need to hide

A ground blind can be made of nearly anything from a permanent small building with a stove to a camouflage plastic tent like the one here. Photographers, birdwatchers, deer hunters and nature lovers all can enjoy time in a ground blind.

This ground blind is about 6 feet square, but big enough for two portable chairs. It is perfect for an adult and a young child to use in order to get close to wildlife like ducks or deer. Cut or broken tree limbs taken from the surrounding area and placing around and on the ground blind will help make it look natural to wild animals.