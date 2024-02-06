All sections
FeaturesDecember 4, 2021

When you need to hide

A deer hunter will probably know what this is, but do you? It's called a ground blind. A ground blind can be made of nearly anything from a permanent small building with a stove to a camouflage plastic tent like the one here. Photographers, birdwatchers, deer hunters and nature lovers all can enjoy time in a ground blind...

Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

A deer hunter will probably know what this is, but do you? It's called a ground blind.

A ground blind can be made of nearly anything from a permanent small building with a stove to a camouflage plastic tent like the one here. Photographers, birdwatchers, deer hunters and nature lovers all can enjoy time in a ground blind.

This ground blind is about 6 feet square, but big enough for two portable chairs. It is perfect for an adult and a young child to use in order to get close to wildlife like ducks or deer. Cut or broken tree limbs taken from the surrounding area and placing around and on the ground blind will help make it look natural to wild animals.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

