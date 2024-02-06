When work doesn't feel like work

By Rennie Phillips

We've been watching a couple of shows on TV called the "Mountain Men" and "The Last Alaskans." We have enjoyed both even though at times the story almost appears hunky or kind of dumb. But setting this aside we have enjoyed them. As I watched the other evening it came to me how we will put ourselves in some of the most adverse situations if we are enjoying it. Some of those on the programs were definitely enjoying themselves even though it was super cold and they had to be miserable.

One thing I noticed was that as they trapped and ran their trap lines, their level of enthusiasm depended on whether they were catching martins or other critters. If they ran their trap line and never caught a thing, it seemed like the weather seemed colder and the wind blew harder and their equipment just didn't work as good. Their enthusiasm depended a lot on whether it was "work" or "fun work" if you know what I mean.

Kind of like we used to go ice fishing back in Nebraska. I remember one time Marge and Mick and I went fishing up by Hyannis and there was probably 6 or 8 inches of snow on the ground. The temp had to be down around zero but the wind wasn't blowing which made it seem warmer. All we had was a Maverick Grabber two wheel drive car. Silly to say the least but we had a blast ice fishing. Probably froze but it was still fun. Now if we'd had to have worked in the snow and the cold on the same day we'd probably have griped and complained and wished we'd been inside. Also bet we would have been colder having to work then we were ice fishing. Work versus play!

Normally during deer season it seems like it is either really cold or hot with no in between. A couple of years ago it was downright cold. So I set up my ground blind with my chair in it along with a propane heater. Since legal hunting starts a half-hour before sunrise I tried to get to the blind at least at least an hour before sunrise. I hesitate using the heater because it makes a lot of noise so I wait till I'm half froze before using it. When I first get to the blind I'm having fun. But the colder I get and especially if I don't see a thing, the fun ends. Then I get colder. Then I decide I don't care if I get a deer; I'm running the heater and warming up. It's like the fun and enthusiasm is being replaced by the cold and lack of deer.