When work doesn't feel like work

By Rennie Phillips
We've been watching a couple of shows on TV called the "Mountain Men" and "The Last Alaskans." We have enjoyed both even though at times the story almost appears hunky or kind of dumb. But setting this aside we have enjoyed them. As I watched the other evening it came to me how we will put ourselves in some of the most adverse situations if we are enjoying it. Some of those on the programs were definitely enjoying themselves even though it was super cold and they had to be miserable.
One thing I noticed was that as they trapped and ran their trap lines, their level of enthusiasm depended on whether they were catching martins or other critters. If they ran their trap line and never caught a thing, it seemed like the weather seemed colder and the wind blew harder and their equipment just didn't work as good. Their enthusiasm depended a lot on whether it was "work" or "fun work" if you know what I mean.
Kind of like we used to go ice fishing back in Nebraska. I remember one time Marge and Mick and I went fishing up by Hyannis and there was probably 6 or 8 inches of snow on the ground. The temp had to be down around zero but the wind wasn't blowing which made it seem warmer. All we had was a Maverick Grabber two wheel drive car. Silly to say the least but we had a blast ice fishing. Probably froze but it was still fun. Now if we'd had to have worked in the snow and the cold on the same day we'd probably have griped and complained and wished we'd been inside. Also bet we would have been colder having to work then we were ice fishing. Work versus play!
Normally during deer season it seems like it is either really cold or hot with no in between. A couple of years ago it was downright cold. So I set up my ground blind with my chair in it along with a propane heater. Since legal hunting starts a half-hour before sunrise I tried to get to the blind at least at least an hour before sunrise. I hesitate using the heater because it makes a lot of noise so I wait till I'm half froze before using it. When I first get to the blind I'm having fun. But the colder I get and especially if I don't see a thing, the fun ends. Then I get colder. Then I decide I don't care if I get a deer; I'm running the heater and warming up. It's like the fun and enthusiasm is being replaced by the cold and lack of deer.
When I first start gardening in the spring, I'm full of spit and vinegar and ready to tackle the long hours and the hot temps and the weeds and the bugs and all the rest. It's fun. But as the summer wears on, I get tired of the heat and the bugs and the weeds. And by the end of July or so, even though we are still getting a few tomatoes and cucumbers and such, it just doesn't seem like it's as much fun. It seems a lot like just plain work. The weeds are threatening to take over the garden. I've fought them all summer and I'm tired. I've watched my zucchini and cucumber plants die little by little because of the stink bugs. I'm tired and needing a break. So I back off a little and take ten.
So many times I'll take a break and plant a few tomatoes and turnips and cucumbers and chard for a late fall garden. And by the time these late fall crops are ready to be harvested I've kind of perked up and I feel kind of rejuvenated. By the time September and October comes around I'm rested up. It's fun again to go pull some turnips and peel the hide off out by the garden and with a little Lawry's have a snack. Or pick a fall cucumber and as I bite into it the cucumber crunches with crispness.
I have always liked to read. From the time I was little, reading was a pleasure. But after going to college, I was assigned a bunch of reading that was downright boring. Hated it. Oh, I still liked to read certain stuff but just not the required reading stuff. Same old thing about work versus enjoyment. It seemed like the books on philosophy or history weren't as interesting as reading on blacksmithing or fishing or books by Zane Grey or Louis LaAmour. I just couldn't read the philosophical books with enthusiasm. It was work reading them. I read them, but not enthusiastically. But I can get lost in a good LaAmour or a Zane Grey.
I've always heard that if you really enjoy your job or work you won't work a day in your life. So-so true. When we enjoy work it doesn't seem like work. On the other hand if we don't like doing it then it's just work. But this is true with life in general.
Strive to make everything we do enjoyable whether it be work or play or family or friends or fishing or just a slow cup of coffee.
