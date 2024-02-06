When will it end? Floodwaters rising in Carolinas

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. -- With muddy river water still washing over entire communities Friday, eight days after Hurricane Florence slammed into land with nearly 3 feet of rain, new evacuation orders forced residents to flee to higher ground amid a sprawling disaster beginning to feel like it will never end.

At least 42 people have died, including an elderly man whose body was found in a submerged pickup truck in South Carolina, and hundreds were forced from their homes as rivers kept swelling higher.

Leaders in the Carolinas warned residents not to get complacent, warning additional horrors lie ahead before things get much better.

"Although the winds are gone and the rain is not falling, the water is still there, and the worst is still to come," said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Speaking in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump said South Carolina is in for a "tough one" as flood waters keep rising.

"They got hit, but the big hit comes days later, and it will be the biggest they've ever had," said Trump, who visited North and South Carolina this week.

While most peoples' lights are back on in the Carolinas and Virginia and trucks are picking up mountains of storm debris, water draining toward the sea from inland areas is sending rivers over their banks across a wide region.

Rescuers wearing night-vision googles used helicopters, boats and big-wheeled military vehicles overnight to evacuate about 100 people from a southeastern North Carolina county where high water breached a levee, flooding a town.

In South Carolina, emergency managers ordered about 3,000 people to flee homes along the Lynches River. The National Weather Service said the river could reach record flood levels late Saturday or early Sunday.

In tiny Galivants Ferry, Audra Mauer said she lost her home two years ago when Hurricane Matthew hit and she's losing it again to Florence. No area improvements were made after Matthew, she said, and a frustrated Mauer has no faith any will happen now.

"They didn't clean the ditches," she said. "Same levee. Same dams. What have we been doing for two years?"